F1 Monza, Leclerc confident for Sunday

There Ferrari it is a car that performs relatively better on low downforce tracks than on more twisty circuits. Monza therefore represents a practically unrepeatable opportunity for the SF-23 to approach Red Bull, but unlike what one might think on the eve, Charles Leclerc he started less well than Carlos Sainz, who was very much on the ball today.

The Monegasque finished PL1 in fourth place and PL2 in sixth, finishing behind his teammate on both occasions. Obviously, the feeling on the flying lap is poor, and tonight Leclerc will certainly look with his engineers to understand if it is the case to bring a slightly more loaded rear wing (like Sainz’s) in order to defend himself in the Lesmo stretch and at the Alboretum.

Leclerc’s words

The #16 himself, who obtained his second career victory here in 2019, underlined how he felt much better on race pace than in qualifying simulation: “It’s been a busy day. Our performance was quite good although I struggled a bit with the balance. We still have to work on it in view of tomorrow, especially on the flying lap. In terms of long runs, however, I found myself more at ease. With a lot of fuel we went well, as far as the flying lap is concerned I think we know what to do for tomorrow, I’m not worried. I went a bit in a different direction, we need to reset a bit and focus mostly on low fuel laps“.

The hug of the fans

Leclerc commented on the red crowd who welcomed him as usual with great affection and will support him throughout the weekend: “Being here in front of the fans is always special. Even in a difficult year, I’m always here to support us to the fullest and make us smile. So let’s hope that Sunday will be their turn to smile with a great result from me and Carlos. Can they hope? Well, today looks quite positive. So I hope to get great results on Sunday“.