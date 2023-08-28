All F1 times on TV of the eagerly awaited race F1 at Monza of the Italian Grand Prix 2023on the Brianza track, which hosts the 14th race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The Red fans are hoping for a race with the Ferrari protagonist but it is unlikely that Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz manage to threaten Red Bull’s dominance Max Verstappenwhich comes with an impressive array of nine straight winsthe last of which obtained in Holland.

The objective of the men from Maranello is to score points in the fight for second placetowards Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren.

Timetable F1 Monza Gp Italia 2023 live SKY/Now and TV8

The F11 Italian Grand Prix in Monza can also be seen live on TV, as well as on Sky And Now also on TV8with the start of the race scheduled at 15.00.

Friday 01 September 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

13.30-14.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky and Now)

17.00-18.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky and Now)

Saturday 02 September 2023 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

12.30-13.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky and Now)

16.00: Qualifying (live on Sky, Now and on TV8)

Sunday 03 September 2023 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky, Now and on TV8)

Verstappen in Monza aims for the tenth consecutive victory

Tickets Monza F1 2023

In addition to being on TV, the Italian F1 GP in Monza can be seen in the grandstands of the Brianza racetrack. Tickets are on sale online at Ticketone dedicated, at the following prices:

From 40 to 100 € for the day of 1 September;

From 60 to 300 € for the day of 2 September;

From 90 to 600 € for the day of 3 September;

From €165 to €1,098 for all three days;

The lowest price relates to the lawn, the highest to the grandstands in front of the Paddock and at the Tribuna Roggia.

F1 poster Italian GP 2023 in Monza

During the Monza 2023 GP, access to the racetrack with private cars and motorbikes is not permitted. You must park in the external car parks and use shuttles or walk to reach the Temple of Speed. There are 7 parking areas:

ORANGE PARKING: Maestoso, Monza – Via Lissoni | Hospital, Monza – Via Paganini; BLUE PARKING: Monza, Palazzetto – Via Stucchi/Via Tognini | Monza – Viale Stucchi/corner of Viale Sicilia; GOLD PARKING: Porta Monza – Viale Cavriga; BROWN PARKING: Biassono – Via dell’industria | Biassono – Via Europa/corner of via Locatelli | Biassono – Via Emilia | Vedano al Lambro – Via G. Marconi; PLATINUM PARKING: Vedano – Via Achille Grandi; GREEN PARKING: Biassono, Palazzetto – via Parco | Biassono – Via Parco | Biassono – via Costa Bassa Park | Biassono, Station – Via Madonna delle Nevi | Biasono, via Sciavatera; PURPLE PARKING: Monza – via Martiri delle Foibe | Comm. Center Rondò dei Pini – Monza Via Lario.

Parking prices vary. For September 1, they go by €27.50 for the Blue Parking with shuttle included ai €44 for the Orange and Gold car parks. For September 2, prices vary from €27.50 at the Viola car park with shuttle included ai €55 for the Gold and Platinum car parks. For September 3, prices go from €27.50 at the Viola car park with shuttle included ai €55 for the Gold and Platinum car parks.

The Monza podium suspended over the track

Those who purchase tickets to attend the entire F1 weekend in Monza can subscribe to a subscription for 2-day parking (September 2 and 3) go to €55 of the Brown Parking ai €110 of the Platinum Parking. The subscription for all three days goes from €99 of the Orange Parking ai €154 of the Platinum Parking. All prices are available on the dedicated website.

F1 Gp Italia 2023 race times in Monza

The Italian Grand Prix is ​​one of the classic races of the Formula 1 world championship, usually held on the first or second Sunday of September in Italy. In 2022, hers took place 92nd editionthe 73rd included in the Formula 1 world championship.

The Monza circuit seen from above

The Monza track is long 5.793km and is characterized by long straights where the speeds exceed i 350 km/h, interspersed with decisive braking. The Italian Grand Prix in Monza covers a distance of 53 rounds. The absolute record of the circuit is of 1’18″887set by Lewis Hamilton during the 2020 pole position. The track record during a race dates back to 2004when the Ferrari F2004 by Rubens Barrichello completed a lap in 1’21″046. Below are the distinctive features that make the Monza track unique in the world of F1 racing.

Long and fast straight lines: Monza is famous for its long straights, such as the pit straight and the main straight, where the cars can reach extremely high speeds. These sections test the engine power and aerodynamics of the cars. Fast turns and techniques: Despite the straights, the circuit also features fast and technical corners that require precise driving skills. The Parabolica is an example of a high-speed corner that tests the cornering grip and stability of the cars. Ascari chicane: This is one of the most demanding chicanes in the world of Formula One. It is made up of a series of tight and fast curves that require excellent balance and driving precision. Roggia chicane: Another important chicane which separates the pit straight from the Parabolica corner. It’s a challenging braking point that can affect overtaking opportunities. Historical atmosphere: The history of the circuit is palpable, with a track that has seen many legendary moments over the years. This historic atmosphere makes Monza a special place for drivers, teams and fans. High Average Speed ​​of the Lap: Due to the long straights, Monza has one of the highest average lap speeds on the Formula One calendar. This puts the cars and drivers to the test. Challenging braking: Despite the high speeds, the circuit also has challenging braking points in the chicanes and corners. This requires good braking ability and accurate brake modulation. Unique Fan Atmosphere: During the Italian Grand Prix, the circuit fills with enthusiastic and passionate fans, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Minimum of Escape Areas: Due to its high speed characteristics, the circuit has relatively limited run-off areas. This places an emphasis on accuracy and risk reduction. Technical Challenge: While it may appear to be a speed-oriented circuit, Monza also presents technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams. Finding the balance between aerodynamic configurations for the straights and downforce for the corners is a complex challenge.

Michael Schumacher on board lap Monza VIDEO

