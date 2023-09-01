F1 Monza, Mercedes ok on pace: now looking for performance on one lap

To see the ranking, the Mercedes he didn’t steal the eye today at Monza. The Brackley team, which in the first two free practice sessions at the Temple of Speed ​​achieved a maximum of fifth place with George Russell, however showed some interesting times on race pace, especially on hard rubber in FP1.

Both Russell and Lewis Hamilton, in their statements on Friday, seem satisfied with the performance of the W14, but warn the team of the need to take steps forward to be competitive also on the flying lap and not just on tire management that seems to have returned to one point machine strong. Also to be improved porpoising and the bottomingwhich created problems for the two Britons in the morning.

Hamilton’s words

“It was a relatively normal Friday for me. Reliability has been good and we have done the necessary work, doing the different tests we had to do. We learned a lot from today and tonight we will work a bit to try and improve for Saturday, as we always do. I know the team will do a great job overnight to improve the set-up and the balance of the car, so that we can be faster in qualifying“.

Russell’s words

“It’s great to come back to Monza and drive the car at these high speeds and low levels of downforce. The characteristics are very different to what we had last week in Zandvoort, and that’s something that’s fun to adjust to. The car was strong, but we have some steps forward on the soft tyres. The high-fuel pace was pretty goodso tomorrow we will concentrate on finding a higher speed for qualifying“.