by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Monza, Free Practice Standings

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L.Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.738 ( S ) 24 2 L.Norris McLaren 1:20.741 ( S ) +0.003 23 3 C.Sainz Ferrari 1:20.841 ( S ) +0.103 27 4 O. Plates McLaren 1:20.858 ( S ) +0.120 24 5 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.892 ( S ) +0.154 26 6 G.Russell Mercedes 1:21.086 ( S ) +0.348 20 7 N. Hulkenberg Haas 1:21.140 ( S ) +0.402 25 8 D.Ricciardo RB 1:21.300 ( S ) +0.562 23 9 F. Alonso Aston Martin 1:21.316 ( S ) +0.578 24 10 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.363 ( S ) +0.625 27 11 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 1:21.461 ( S ) +0.723 25 12 K.Magnussen Haas 1:21.499 ( S ) +0.761 11 13 A. Albon Williams 1:21.592 ( S ) +0.854 25 14 M.Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.610 ( M ) +0.872 24 15 S. Perez Red Bull 1:21.678 ( S ) +0.940 14 16 Y.Tsunoda RB 1:21.735 ( S ) +0.997 20 17 F. Colapinto Williams 1:21.784 ( S ) +1.046 20 18 P.Gasly Alpine 1:21.819 ( M ) +1.081 23 19 E.Ocon Alpine 1:21.867 ( S ) +1.129 22 20 G.Zhou Kick Sauber 1:22.223 ( S ) +1.485 27

F1 Monza, the Free Practice Report

The Ferraris are not yet in sight, but a future Ferrari driver is the protagonist. In the second Free Practice session on the Monza circuit, Lewis Hamilton leads the standings with a time of 1:20.738. The seven-time world champion precedes Lando by just three thousandths Norris and 103 thousandths Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes gave encouraging feedback both on the flying lap and on the race pace, both with Hamilton (who came out on the distance in the simulation for Sunday) and with George Russellwho can only compete in the second part of free practice due to repairs to the W15 following Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s accident this morning.

McLaren leaves Friday at Monza without leading in any session, but with the awareness of having the strongest car: even on the single lap the MCL38 holds its own, with Norris’ second place and Oscar Piastri’s fourth time. Ferrari engine speed increases compared to the morning but this is not enough to record the best time: Sainz in the top-3, Leclerc fifth.

Especially in terms of qualification, the fight seems open to four teams. Of course, Max will also be there Verstappen despite the world champion finishing FP2 in 14th place, without a fast time on the soft tyre.

F1 Monza, Free Practice Live

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow at 12.30 with the third and final free practice session, while qualifying will start at 16.00. On Sunday, however, the Grand Prix will start as usual at 15.00.