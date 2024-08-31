Let’s get ready for an extraordinary battle for pole position: five drivers are enclosed in 145 thousandths at the end of the third free practice session of the Italian GP. In front of everyone are the two Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton capable of achieving a 1’20″117 with the soft tires which is already a tenth better than last year’s pole.

The seven-time world champion took the lead with a W15 equipped with a slightly more loaded front wing than George Russell who finished the session 93 thousandths behind his teammate. George suffered from overheating in his seat, just as he had yesterday, and the same very annoying problem had also bothered Lewis.

Ferrari is third with Charles Leclerc who achieved his best time in 1’20″226, with a gap of a tenth of a second from the black and silver arrows. The interesting aspect is that the Monegasque achieved his best time at the end of the ninth lap with a set of red tires, a sign that we have not seen the true limit of the SF-24 which deploys the new floor and a low-downforce aerodynamic package that was designed specifically for Monza.

Carlos Sainz is only sixth and his gap of 356 thousandths testifies to the difficulty of the Spaniard who has not found a clean lap to express his potential. The McLarens are fourth and fifth with Oscar Piastri preceding Lando Norris by 10 thousandths. The Australian is in great shape, but still has to get himself in order at the exit of the Roggia where he regularly ends up wide.

The trimmed front wing was tested on the MCL38s, but in the end the Woking team preferred to return to the more loaded solution tested yesterday. If the top five are very compact and able to aim for pole position, the same cannot be said for Red Bull, increasingly struggling with a technical crisis.

The RB20 today used a rear wing with flow viz that made the cut of the mobile flap even more visible in the characteristic waves that identify this solution. Verstappen is two and a half tenths from the top: the Dutchman has shown his impatience for a Red Bull that does not seem to follow the line of development of the opponents.

The Milton Keynes team didn’t just do setup tests, as they increased the ballast that can be introduced into the main profile of the front wing. Sergio Perez, struggling with many experiments, finished only 18th, confirming how difficult the RB20 is in finding a good balance.

The surprise of this session is Williams, very fast in T1 with both FW46s: if Alxander Albon’s placing, eighth, is not surprising, it certainly creates curiosity and attention Franco Colapinto ninth in his debut with the Grove team as a regular driver. The Argentine made no mistakes arriving three tenths from the more experienced teammate.

Nico Hulkenberg performed well, finishing tenth for Haas, while Kevin Magnussen finished 16th: he was unable to return to the pits under his own steam because the engineers had told him over the radio to pull the VF-24 over due to a mechanical problem.

Fernando Alonso is 11th with Aston Martin that has not found the efficiency he hoped for. The Spaniard did better than Lance Stroll only 15th. Behind the green of the Asturian emerge the two Racing Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, just ahead of the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, while the resigned Esteban Ocon is 17th.

Sauber closes the timesheets with Valtteri Bottas 19th and Guanyu Zhou now condemned to the role of last after Logan Sargeant’s exit from the Circus.