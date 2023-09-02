Carlos Sainz believes it. The Spaniard also confirmed in the third free practice session of the Italian GP that he is the fastest with Ferrari. The Madrilenian finished in 1’20″912 with the soft tire leaving Max Verstappen just 86 thousandths behind. Carlos was also very competitive in race pace, fueling expectations of a weekend that could be a redemption for the red. L However, the Iberian must be careful because he saw a black/white flag waving after a slight contact with Oscar Piastri who was on a fast lap: the Australian found the Ferrari on his trajectory in the Prima Variante and the stewards sanctioned with a notice of disqualification Sainz is having a perfect weekend, but he must avoid other mistakes, otherwise the next measure could be the toughest one.

The SF-23 looks like a suit sewn on Sainz, while Charles Leclerc encounters greater difficulties who changed the set-up to seek a better balance especially at the two Lesmo curves. The Monegasque aborted his good lap due to not going on the rope at Lesmo’s second attempt and in the second attempt he paid 574 thousandths of a second from his teammate. Definitely too much, a sign that Charles hasn’t found confidence with the lightly loaded red.

Ferrari is a candidate for pole position at Monza, but Max Verstappen is there with the Reb Bull: the Milton Keynes team continues the refinement of the RB19. The technicians gradually unloaded the world champion’s car and it seems the only one able to rival the Scuderia, while Sergio Perez finished only tenth: the time of 1’22″192 was achieved with the used softs, but the new ones he was unable to use them because the mechanics had to work for a long time on the front, preventing him from doing his qualifying lap.

In third place is Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes leaving half a second behind Ferrari: the Englishman hoped to be more competitive and the seven-time world champion admitted he didn’t know where to go to find what the W14 is missing. The feeling is that in Marcedes they are still left with deflated engine mappings, so it would not be surprising if we see the black arrow closest to the first two.

In fifth position is Fernando Alonso who made his with the Aston Martin, even if the 799 thousandths of a gap testifies that the AMR23 is not suitable for fast tracks. The Iberian worked a lot with the hard tires preparing for the race. Lance Stroll finally managed to lap with the second “green” and the 11th time isn’t bad, considering that in FP1 he had given the car to Felipe Drugovich, while in FP2 he stopped immediately due to a fuel draft problem.

George Russell did not impress as he gave three tenths to his teammate Hamilton: the Englishman was chased by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, surprisingly entering the Top 10. Alexander Albon’s ninth time with Williams was very interesting with a train of averages . Logan Sargeant is 15th ahead of Valtteri Bottas with the Alfa Romeo after a harmless straight shot at the Variante Ascari.

Positive qualifying for Liam Lawson 12th immediately ahead of Yuki Tsunoda: the New Zealander’s approach to F1 continues in a positive way. The McLarens did not shine with Oscar Piastri 14th and Lando Norris 17th. The unloaded MCL60 did not impress the pilots and they expect the Singapore news to aim high.

The Alpine at Monza suffers: it has no engine power, nor aerodynamic efficiency. Not surprisingly Esteban Ocon 18th and Pierre Gasly even last. In between Guanyu Zhou who begins to feel Hinwil’s seat waver for next year.