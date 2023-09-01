Ferrari tears a half smile from the Monza crowd by signing the best time in the second free practice session of the 2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, which is held right on the Brianza track.

Carlos Sainz Jr. set the best time of the session thanks to a time of 1’21″355 achieved with Soft tires during the qualifying simulation. Another excellent session for Sainz after shining in the morning, despite an aborted lap for a lock at the rear once it comes to braking at the Roggia.

Sainz, in his best lap, also found a little help from teammate Charles Leclerc. A trail in the straight that connects the Ascari to the Parabolica (now Curva Alboreto). A more complex day for Leclerc, who was unable to take advantage of his set of Soft tires due to an error at the first chicane while he should have in turn had to take advantage of the slipstream guaranteed by Sainz.

The Monegasque of Ferrari completed his day in sixth place, trailing by 361 thousandths of a second. Better than him, not only his teammate from Madrid, but also the two McLarens and the usual two Red Bulls. The pace of the SF-23s is good with both riders, even if a session with fewer interruptions will be needed to understand the real potential of the Reds.

The Woking team got off to a good start on Friday, with its riders respectively in second and fourth place of the day. Lando Norris signed the second time, only 19 thousandths slower than Sainz who preceded him. Oscar Piastri also did very well, third but just 5 thousandths slower than Sergio Perez.

The Red Bull Mexican was the fastest driver of the Milton Keynes team both in the simulation of the qualifying lap and in the one dedicated to the race pace. A Perez in great form today, while Max Verstappen, fifth, is not convinced of the balance of his single-seater over the flying lap and, according to what we have seen on the race pace, he has room for improvement even over the long stints.

However, Perez was the protagonist of an off track at Alboreto after putting the left rear wheel on the gravel. The number 11 RB19 ended up spinning, grazing the first row of barriers, and then touched them with the rear wing a few tens of meters later, on the second row towards the straight. Checo damaged his rear wing with 9 minutes left in Free Practice 2.

Behind the three quickest teams this afternoon, Alexander Albon took Williams to seventh place over 6 tenths off the fastest time of the session, putting himself behind such classy cars as the Aston Martin AMR23 Fernando Alonso and George’s Mercedes W14 Russell.

The Top 10 was completed by Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas VF-23. The German was 3 tenths faster than his teammate Kevin Magnussen (11th), but the big difference was seen on Medium tyres, again in favor of Hulkenberg. Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, consoled itself with the 12th place signed by Valtteri Bottas with the C43 dressed in the celebratory livery for the launch of the new 33 Stradale custom-built car.

Alpine in the shade, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon respectively 13th and 15th, divided by the first AlphaTauri, that of Yuki Tsunoda. Logan Sargeant, with the second Williams, had the small satisfaction of putting himself behind the 7 times world champion Lewis Hamilton, only 17th ahead of AlphaTauri’s rookie Liam Lawson and Guan Yu Zhou with Alfa Romeo.

Tremendous day for Lance Stroll. After handing over the wheel of his AMR23 in the first free practice session to Felipe Drugovich – Aston Martin’s reserve driver – the Canadian managed to do just 2 laps in the second practice session in Monza before being forced to park his car just after Ascari due to a problem with the power supply of the Mercedes power unit.

Stroll, who remained in the car to try to reset the car, nonetheless triggered the first red flag of the session to allow the marshals to recover the car. After a few minutes of trying to restart the car, Stroll was forced out of the car and also missed the second free practice session. Tomorrow in Free Practice 3 he will have the only possibility to prepare the single-seater for qualifying and the race.