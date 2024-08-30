Kimi Antonelli’s Formula 1 debut lasted ten minutes in the first free practice session of the Italian GP. The young driver from Bologna, on his first outing in the Mercedes left free by George Russell, immediately became a protagonist: on the first timed lap, immediately on soft tyres, he took the lead in the timesheets with an impressive 1’23″955. During the fifth lap, after a second record split time, Antonelli lost the W15 at the entrance to the Parabolica curve: the boy must have forced the entrance to the curve and lost the black-silver indicator on the rear, spinning.

The car, now out of control, crashed sideways into the barriers: Kimi got out of the cockpit on his own completely unharmed, but was loaded into the medical car for the scheduled routine checks. The boy immediately apologized for the mistake, without any rebukes from Toto Wolff who yesterday had invited the Italian press not to be indulgent with his protégé. The other Williams debutant, Franco Colapinto, and Carlos Sainz also avoided the accident, losing their car before reaching the end and managing to get it back, limiting the experience to a straight and not a bang.

Antonelli’s crash complicated the work program of the Star, because Kimi had the new bottom, while Lewis Hamilton had the old one. The idea of ​​the Brackley team was to do a comparison test, which, instead, fell through. The mistake was serious, but the team wanted to let it be known right away that there is a new spare bottom so the weekend will not be affected by this accident. In the second round it will be Hamilton’s turn to use the new bottom so in the end he will be able to make a comparison between the two different solutions.

There was a lot of expectation on Antonelli and while waiting for the official confirmation of his role as a regular driver in 2025 alongside Russell, his explosive debut has caused a lot of discussion. The boy showed up with great personality and the accident should not leave a trace, even if the serious mistake will not be erased.

We leave Kimi and analyze the session: the news is to see Max Verstappen in the lead with Red Bull. The three-time world champion with the soft compound reached 1’21″676, a time that is already a second faster than last year’s FP1. The new asphalt with more grip and the revised Ascari are the reasons for this impressive performance.

The Dutchman used the trimmed rear wing and the Frankenstein bottom, that is, the one from the beginning of the season with few updates: the three-time champion only looked for the single lap without working on the long run. Behind the RB20 is the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc: the Monegasque with the SF-24 perhaps too low found the red nervous, too prone to oversteer. The gap of 228 thousandths from the Red Bull is certainly the result of this lack of balance, but the red started ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris.

The Englishman with 1’21″917 is 13 thousandths behind Leclerc, but McLaren’s approach was gradual: Lando began working with the most loaded, uncut front wing that remained in the garage. Andrea Stella’s team wants to avoid risks, so much so that Oscar Piastri with the second MCL38 is only sixth, three tenths behind his teammate. The Australian also carried out aerodynamic tests with the flow viz.

Carlos Sainz is fourth with the other Ferrari: the Spaniard leaves a couple of tenths from Charles, but the Spaniard seems happier with the base of the red. The SF-24 seems on the right track, but the right load value must be found, taking into account that the track with more grip will improve.

Valtteri Bottas’ fifth place with Sauber was surprising: the Finn immediately took advantage of the new unloaded wing to look for speed on the straight. Lewis Hamilton’s seventh place with Mercedes did not impress. The seven-time world champion complained about a nervous rear end (he ran wide at the second Lesmo, but he managed very well).

The W15 is being hunted by Alexander Albon’s Williams: the two Mercedes-powered cars are separated by just 6 thousandths, while Sergio Perez, with the Red Bull equipped with the new floor, did no better than ninth position.

The top 10 is closed by Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin, while Lance Stroll is just 16th. Kevin Magnussen is 11th with Haas: the Dane ended up under investigation for a misunderstanding with Sainz. Nico Hulkenberg is second to last, but the German did a different job, perhaps more race-oriented.

The two Racing Bulls are travelling together with Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Yuki Tsunoda: the gap of the Faenza car is significant, one second, a sign that there is something to review.

Pierre Gasly clings to 14th place with the Alpine, a car that suffers on a fast track like Monza, while it had defended itself well in Zandvoort. The Frenchman keeps the team afloat, with Esteban Ocon who now seems to be an external element to the Enstone team. The transalpine is 18th, behind Franco Colapinto, urgently called to replace the grounded Logan Sargeant. The young Argentinean did very well, having had to do his first laps in F1 on the most difficult track due to his very low wings.

Guanyu Zhou is now a foreign body at Sauber: the seven tenths taken by Bottas in the single lap say it all…