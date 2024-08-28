Ferrari, slight change of look

Just as the Monza circuit has had a makeover, the Ferrari presents itself at the home event with a slightly new look. In addition to the new black kit presented yesterday, the SF-24 will also be inspired by the carbon fiberwhich is the basis of most of the components of a Formula 1 car and a material that stands out for its lightness and resistance.

The numbers 16 and 55 on the bodywork will not be in white as usual but in “carbon look”, therefore black, while the edge of the numbers will remain yellow.

Ferrari for Monza

This is the Ferrari of Monza visually.

Leclerc and Sainz’s helmets will also be special: the red will give way to exposed carbon and the only other complementary colour will be yellow, already celebrated in recent years in Monza and always a choice consistent with Ferrari’s history (it is the colour of the city of Modena as well as the background of the Prancing Horse emblem).