Monza, work closed

Four days ahead of the 60-day limit imposed by the FIA, the circuit Monza closed the works on the track on Thursday evening with the laying of the wearing course mat. The works to make the facility safe were therefore completed following the planned schedule: the track will have a completely renewed asphalt, including curbs, three widened underpasses and a completely new one (at the height of the Alboreto) with the separation at different levels between cars and pedestrians in all four.

This is not the entire work program, as Monza has set itself the goal of improving also in terms of the “experience” to be provided to the public, an aspect of great importance in the negotiations for the renewal beyond 2025. At least on the track side, however, everything is now ready. An effort that the Aci president Angelo Damiani Sticksshortly before hosting the FIA ​​delegates who arrived in Monza for the ritual inspections of the track, he proudly underlined.

The words of Sticchi Damiani

“We made a huge effort to stay on schedule, despite the weather being really severe in Lombardy this year and all this caused huge inconvenience to the company, to the works management, because the underpasses were regularly flooded with these torrential rains that came with a truly unpredictable and unexpected cadence.“, these are his words to ‘Politics in football‘ Of Radio Rai. “However, the work turned out really very well, even exceeding expectations. If we all row on the same side, Monza has fantastic prospects, is the oldest Autonomous in the world and the Temple of speed. Aci has given so much in recent years, he has committed unimaginable resources to make this happen and we will continue with this same commitment, with this determination. Italy deserves two Formula 1 Grands Prixbut let’s say that there will have to be at least one in the near future“.

The September 1st meeting risks being affected by the drop in prices Ferrari after Monte-Carlo: “We always trust in the affection shown to us by audiences all over the world. At this moment 60% of tickets sold are sold abroad and only 40% in Italy. We also trust that Ferrari can overcome this moment: I am convinced that the team and the team will react. The drivers are both very good, before arriving in Monza Ferrari will certainly be in a better position in the Constructors’ World Championship. Who knows, after the miracle performed in Monte-Carlo, one might not happen in Monza this year“.