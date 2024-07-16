Tranquility is not at home in Monza. In recent decades, various managements have alternated at the helm of the Autodromo Nazionale, managers with different approaches and methodologies who have never managed to remove what is now a distinctive feature of the events related to the circuit: the race against time.

Whether it’s financing, renovations, waivers or contract renewals, ‘last minute’ is a regular occurrence in Monza. In 2024, the countdown is tied to the first part of the renovation works that have involved the circuit and the road system, works that will be completed in time to host the Italian Grand Prix scheduled for next September 1st.

“We had a deadline set for last July 1st – explained ACI President Angelo Sticchi Damiani speaking at a Confartigianato Motori meeting – and the inspection with the delegation of the International Federation went very well, the work was appreciated and small suggestions were received regarding some details. Now the next step will be the inspection on August 1st”.

The imperative in view of the Italian Grand Prix is ​​to guarantee the integrity of the track, completely resurfaced and restructured from the foundations, as well as the new road system that will separate the paths reserved for pedestrians from the traffic of vehicles.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of ACI Photo by: Lorenzo Senna

“It is probably the most important intervention of all – underlined Sticchi Damiani – for us it was a priority to guarantee the exodus of spectators in total safety given that in recent years this aspect has been the subject of ordinances by the Prefect. We finally had the opportunity to carry out these works, it was very complicated, much more complicated than we expected, we cut the track in four points and, thanks to a particularly rainy winter, it was not easy”.

“The big innovation that spectators will certainly appreciate will be the entrance and exit route from the facility,” reiterated racetrack director Alfredo Scala. “From this year, spectators will no longer have to share the stretch of road with cars and work vehicles; they will have a dedicated route.”

Sticchi Damiani illustrated the works that will be scheduled after the Italian Grand Prix, which will concern the main structure of the pits, to which a permanent covering will be applied in place of the removable one mounted every year by Formula 1 for the days of the Grand Prix only.

“Over the years, new anti-seismic regulations have come into force,” the president explained, “and this requires significant reinforcement work to support the increased load. A low-impact solution has been found that reinforces the existing structures without interfering with work in the pits.”

Alongside the emergencies, there is also the long-awaited renewal of Monza with Liberty Media to guarantee a certain venue for the Italian Grand Prix in future years.

“We need to renew the contract with Formula 1 very quickly,” Sticchi Damiani reiterated, “the current agreement expires in just over a year, so we are behind schedule compared to the usual timeframes. The contract must be made by guaranteeing the certainty that some works will be completed by 2025 and others by 2026. We are a bit anxious, we have to hurry, hurry to get to sign this contract with all the possible guarantees from an economic and authorization point of view.”

Liberty Media also in Monza has highlighted the growing needs in terms of space to be allocated to the Paddock Club, hence the request for a permanent covering of the box terrace but not only. “The other important work – concluded Sticchi Damiani – will be to allocate the current press room, or a surface of almost 5,000 square meters, to the extension of the Paddock Club. It is an important element for Formula 1, because it would enjoy a decidedly very profitable space. Obviously we will have to create a new press room, and we have identified an area suitable for this purpose by recovering the old SIAS offices”.

The new stands are still awaiting authorization and approval. The project calls for each structure to be an independent unit, equipped with air-conditioned hospitality, refreshment services and toilets. The imperative is to completely eliminate chemical toilets, offering a hospitality offer in step with the times as well as with the prices, far from popular, of the entrance tickets.