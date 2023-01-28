On Monday 30 January, the Automobile Club of Italy will launch the second phase of ticket sales for the two Italian Formula 1 rounds of the 2023 season.

The Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – sixth round of the championship series, now in its 4th edition, scheduled from 19 to 21 May at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola – and the Italian Grand Prix , now in its 94th edition, which will take place from 1 to 3 September at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, as the fifteenth round.

After the Christmas presale – which, in just a few days, recorded record numbers: 27,000 tickets sold for the two events – ACI is now making available a new stock of 150,000 tickets divided over the three days of the event: 60,000 for the GP of Italy at Monza, 90,000 for the Made in Italy GP and of Emilia Romagna at Imola.

Tickets can be purchased on the websites www.monzanet.it and www.autodromoimola.it, as well as on the website www.TicketOne.it.

At the same time and until sold out, the sale of tickets reserved for ACI Members will continue.

All the info on: www.monzanet.it and www.autodromoimola.it.