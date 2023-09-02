The second free practice session confirms some of the intuitions gathered in the first ones. Ferrari is a candidate to be there first challenger of Red Bull on the home track. It does so thanks to a set-up that appears decidedly effective, both aerodynamic and mechanical, refined with the experiments of the first free practice sessions, and exploiting engine horsepower and straight-line speed.

Sainz fast, SF23 a straight rocket but still well balanced

Carlos Sainzfirst of the day and appeared decisively on the ball throughout the session, didn’t let himself be asked, and at the first opportunity he placed a great lap, which then only Norris, taking advantage of a favorable moment in terms of temperatures a few minutes later, managed to approach. The merits of the red at Monza for now appear of two levels. The first is that of pure speedwith the SF23 makingextremely low trim the weapon of battle for the “Temple of Speed”, combined with the new Power Units for the occasion. But the second is also a good balance. As we already mentioned in the post-Zandvoort analysis, the lack of downforce does not necessarily mean an imbalance of the car or unpredictable behaviour, but “simply” a car with less grip when cornering, which however, if it returns sincere sensations, can still be be taken to the limit and be effective, even on tyres. A stable car, even if unloaded, can still limit sliding (as, on the other hand, Verstappen did in the first part of last season) and find a good balance and therefore a good performance. However, let’s start from the data on the flying lap, comparing Norris’ McLaren, Sainz’s Ferrari and Verstappen’s Red Bull.



Let’s see how easily Sainz prevails in all stretchesexcept then, of course, play cornering defense compared to the other two drivers. Norris shines in the stretch of the two curves of Lesmothanks to a car that still expresses a lot of downforce (with a very low speed standard deviation compared to all), but holds Sainz very well, who leaves Lesmo between first and second only 26 thousandths in English and gets the absolute best performance in the central sector of the track. We then note from the graph the difficulty in this section of Verstappen, due to the traffic encountered, which prevents him from making the most of his RB19 precisely in the section where it probably had the most potential. Sainz, on the other hand, struggles a lot at Ascari, where he leaves over 1 tenth and a half, with a delay in the line that leads him into difficulty for the entire subsequent traction phase.

Strong point Red Bull: the satellite dish

We had already started to see it in the first free practice sessions, but it also emerged in the second session: Red Bull, and especially Verstappen, flies into the parabolic curve. The final corner of the track requires grip at high speed, and the RB19 seems to show some of the best qualities we’ve seen up to now. Verstappen finished 10 km/h at Norris and 18 at Sainz (there were 20 in the morning) and gained about 2 tenths on both in that section alone, braking later, having more speed in the middle of the corner and accelerating sooner. An important fact that could help the number 1 car a lot in qualifying and the race.



Race pace: Leclerc fast, Mercedes in crisis, but simulations interrupted

Finally, regarding the race pace emerges, somewhat surprisingly, Leclercwho finds 3 excellent laps, and the fastest average, albeit helped from the wake of the “train” of cars in which he performed the simulation. Perez gets the most convincing simulation yetwith 4 laps within 1 and a half tenths, before her crash, as she appeared Mercedes is more in troubleespecially with Hamilton who asked the pits to change the set-up but he was given it denied to avoid losing the entire session where the team was instead interested in collecting data. Norris also seemed more incisive on the flying lap, thanks to the particularly favorable “environmental” moment, compared to the race pace, leaving theto Ferrari for now alone trying to challenge the unbeatable Red Bulltoday however not to the best of possibilities.

The impression is that Ferrari is in an “all-in” weekendto which the team from Maranello has arrived very ready, focusing on the weapons available for a good result. The SF23 showed a good balance and this, in addition to improving lap times, greatly reduces tire wear. Red Bull still seems to have to work hard to find the ideal compromise, though however, the potential appears to be greater for Verstappen’s carprobably able to make a marked difference more in the race than in qualifying, thanks to the possibility of exploiting the efficiency of the car, leaving some of the load in the trim while remaining fast on the straight. The weekend will be anyway Interesting to follow in its evolution, both to understand how McLaren and Mercedes will position themselves (once the right set-up has been found also for the W14), and, obviously, to understand if Leclerc and Sainz will really have a chance to stay at least close to the Red Bulls and to play the podiumwhich appears after this Friday an achievable goal.