All the TV times of the Formula 1 race of Italian Grand Prix 2024on the renovated track of MonzaThe temple of speed hosts the most anticipated race by the Italian public, who hopes to see a Ferrari at least on the podium.

The victory of a Red at Monza seems like a utopia, especially taking into account the current technical superiority of the McLarenwhich has also consistently surpassed Red Bull, so much so as to reopen the games for the world titles, with Norrisfresh winner of the Dutch GP who even threatens the leadership of Verstappen.

F1 Monza 2024 SKY/Now and TV8 schedule

The 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Monza will be held on Sunday September 1st at 3:00 pmwith live TV on Skystreaming on Now and in clear on TV8.

Friday 30 August 2024 (FREE PRACTICE)

1.30pm-2.30pm: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

17.00-18.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 31 August 2024 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

12.30-13.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

16.00-17.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)

Sunday 1 September 2024 (RACE)

15.00: Race (F1 TV timetable)live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)

Verstappen won the last editions of the Italian GP in Monza

F1 Italian GP 2024 in Monza

The Formula 1 Italian GP is held on Monza circuitalso known as the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, is one of the most iconic and historic tracks in the world of Formula 1. Located in the royal park of Monza, near Milan, this circuit is nicknamed “The Temple of Speed” for its very long straights and fast curves, which allow drivers to reach impressive speeds.

The map of the Monza circuit

The Monza circuit extends over a length of 5,793 km and includes 53 laps for a total race distance of 306.72 km. This track features 11 curveeach with its own peculiarities that put the pilots to the test. The main straight It is one of the longest in the entire Formula 1 calendar and is often the scene of spectacular overtaking, thanks to the very high speeds that cars can reach.

Among the highlights of the circuit stands out the famous Alboreto curve (formerly Parabolica), a wide bend that takes the drivers onto the main straight and represents a crucial challenge in maintaining speed on the exit.

First Variant in Monza

There Variant of the Rettifiloinstead, is the first chicane of the track and is a critical point for braking and overtaking, where the drivers must be very precise in order not to compromise their race. Finally, the two Lesmo Curvesboth right and in succession, require great precision and control, putting the pilots’ skills to the test.

For the 2024 edition of the Italian GP, ​​the Monza circuit has undergone major renovations modernization works. Among the main interventions: a new flooring flexible to improve speed and resistance of the track, the reconstruction of the curbs along the curves and updating the drainage system to handle extreme weather events.

Asphalt resurfacing Monza racetrack

The underpasses and the entrance avenue from Vedano have also been redeveloped, with the construction of a new underpass connecting Porta Vedano to the Parabolica. All the underpasses They now separate pedestrian traffic from vehicular traffic, ensuring greater safety for the public.

F1 Records at Monza

Michael Schumacher And Lewis Hamilton hold the record for victories at the Italian Grand Prix, with 5 successes each at the Monza circuit. Schumacher achieved his victories in a span of 10 years (1996-2006). Max Verstappen instead has won the last two editions of the Italian GP (2022 and 2023), The Ferrari It is the team with the most victories in the Italian Grand Prix, with 19 successesthe last of which in 2019 with Charles Leclerc.

In 2019 the last success of a Ferrari at Monza with Leclerc

The record for the fastest lap in a race at Monza belongs to Rubens Barrichellowhich in 2004 recorded a time of 1:21.046while the fastest lap overall is Lewis Hamiltonwho in 2020, during qualifying, set a time 1:18.887The maximum speed in the race was reached by Kimi Raikkonen in 2005, surpassing the 370 km/hWhile Juan Pablo Montoya holds the qualifying record in the same year.

Read also:

→ F1 Calendar 2024

→ F1 2024 Drivers and Constructors Standings

→ Formula 1 Timetable

→ F1 Drivers and Constructors Points How They Are Awarded

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ F1 2026 Regulations

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Check it out F1 discussions on FORUM!