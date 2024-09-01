Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza. Charles Leclerc gave to the Ferrari an unforgettable victory, resisting the attacks of the McLaren by Oscar Piastri thanks to a winning strategy that avoided a second pit stop. Although McLaren was the favourite, Leclerc managed his perfectly SF-24 and the tires, taking home a special victory, his second in Monza after the one in 2019. This season the Monegasque won two iconic GPs: Monaco and Monza.

Ferrari took a memorable victory in the Italian GP, ​​thanks to an outstanding performance by Charles Leclercwho achieved his second victory of the season after his success at Monk.

The Ferrari pit wall has chosen to do just one stop During the 53-lap race and despite the challenges presented by tyre management, the Monegasque driver managed to complete 38 laps on the same set of hard tyres, keeping his SF-24 competitive until the end and giving the Prancing Horse fans a historic victory.

The Italian GP was an intense race, in which McLaren, despite starting as favourite, had to review its strategies due to graining which compromised the performance of Plates And Norriswhich in the qualifications had secured the front row. Piastri, who had dominated the first part of the race, was penalised by the decision to make two stops, allowing Leclerc to take and maintain the lead.

The other Ferrari off the podium Carlos Sainz which preceded in the rankings Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen. It was precisely the performance of the latter that brought to light the Red Bull crisisin difficulty throughout the Monza weekend.

Verstappen in fact finished only sixth, with reliability problems also for Perez, highlighting a general drop in performance of the RB20. In terms of the championship Verstappen maintains a 62 point margin on Norris in Drivers’ standings.

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren)

POS # PILOT STABLE ROUNDS TIME 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 53 1:14:40.727 2 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 53 +2.664s 3 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 53 +6.153s 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 53 +15.621s 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 53 +22.820s 6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 53 +37.932s 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 53 +39.715s 8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 53 +54.148s 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 53 +67.456s 10 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 53 +68.302s 11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 53 +68.495s 12 43 Frank Colapinto Williams-Mercedes 53 +81.308s 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 53 +93.452s 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 52 +1 lap 15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 52 +1 lap 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 52 +1 lap 17 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 52 +1 lap 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 52 +1 lap 19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 52 +1 lap NC 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 7 DNF Final standings, order of arrival of the Italian GP F1 2024

