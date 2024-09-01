Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza. Charles Leclerc gave to the Ferrari an unforgettable victory, resisting the attacks of the McLaren by Oscar Piastri thanks to a winning strategy that avoided a second pit stop. Although McLaren was the favourite, Leclerc managed his perfectly SF-24 and the tires, taking home a special victory, his second in Monza after the one in 2019. This season the Monegasque won two iconic GPs: Monaco and Monza.
F1 race Monza 2024, results
Ferrari took a memorable victory in the Italian GP, thanks to an outstanding performance by Charles Leclercwho achieved his second victory of the season after his success at Monk.
The Ferrari pit wall has chosen to do just one stop During the 53-lap race and despite the challenges presented by tyre management, the Monegasque driver managed to complete 38 laps on the same set of hard tyres, keeping his SF-24 competitive until the end and giving the Prancing Horse fans a historic victory.
The Italian GP was an intense race, in which McLaren, despite starting as favourite, had to review its strategies due to graining which compromised the performance of Plates And Norriswhich in the qualifications had secured the front row. Piastri, who had dominated the first part of the race, was penalised by the decision to make two stops, allowing Leclerc to take and maintain the lead.
The other Ferrari off the podium Carlos Sainz which preceded in the rankings Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen. It was precisely the performance of the latter that brought to light the Red Bull crisisin difficulty throughout the Monza weekend.
Verstappen in fact finished only sixth, with reliability problems also for Perez, highlighting a general drop in performance of the RB20. In terms of the championship Verstappen maintains a 62 point margin on Norris in Drivers’ standings.
F1 podium race MONZA 2024
1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3) Lando Norris (McLaren)
F1 GP MONZA 2024 Race Results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|ROUNDS
|TIME
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|53
|1:14:40.727
|2
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|53
|+2.664s
|3
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|53
|+6.153s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|53
|+15.621s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|53
|+22.820s
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|53
|+37.932s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|53
|+39.715s
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|53
|+54.148s
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|53
|+67.456s
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|53
|+68.302s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|53
|+68.495s
|12
|43
|Frank Colapinto
|Williams-Mercedes
|53
|+81.308s
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|53
|+93.452s
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|52
|+1 lap
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|52
|+1 lap
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|52
|+1 lap
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|52
|+1 lap
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|52
|+1 lap
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|52
|+1 lap
|NC
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|7
|DNF
