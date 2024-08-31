Landon Norris took pole position at Italian GP at Monzathe fifth of his career, while Max Verstappen he qualified only seventh. This pole position offers Norris a concrete chance to reopen the race for the 2024 World Championship, especially if he were to win the race, taking advantage of the Red Bull’s difficultywhich has recently lost competitiveness.

On the contrary, the McLaren seems to fly on the straights of Monza, so much so that both cars are on the front row, thanks to the second place of Plates. The Ferrariin the home race, had to settle for fourth and fifth place, with Leclerc in front of Sainz.

F1 Monza 2024 qualifying results pole position STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:19.327 2 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:19.436 +0.109 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:19.440 +0.113 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.461 +0.134 5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:19.467 +0.140 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.513 +0.186 7 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:20.022 +0.695 8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:20.062 +0.735 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:20.299 +0.972 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:20.339 +1.012 11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20.421 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:20.479 13 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:20.698 14 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:20.738 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:20.766 16 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:20.945 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:21.013 18 43 Frank Colapinto Williams-Mercedes 1:21.061 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:21.101 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:21.445 The F1 starting grid after the Italian qualifying at Monza 2024

Qualifying pole position Monza Formula 1

Lando Norris continued his promising run of results by taking pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, joined by teammate Oscar Piastri on the front row in an extremely close qualifying session. Norris secured the lead with a time of 1:19.327just 0.109 seconds ahead of Piastri. Among the first six cars, George Russell he placed third with Mercedes.

McLaren takes up entire front row of grid at Monza

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz finished in fourth and fifth place respectively, while Lewis Hamilton achieved sixth place for Mercedes. The session was difficult for Red Bullwith Max Verstappen having problems on his first hazy lap and finishing seventh, followed by teammate Sergio Perez in eighth.

In the rest of the grid, Alex Albon And Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Williams and Haas. Fernando Alonso missed Q3 by one hundredth of a second, placing eleventh.

Ferrari achieved the 4th and 5th fastest times in Monza qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo And Kevin Magnussen finished twelfth and thirteenth respectively. Alpine suffered a double elimination with Pierre Gasly And Esteban Ocon in fourteenth and fifteenth place.

F1 2024 ITALIAN GP SCHEDULES SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 1 September 2024 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)

The starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 F1 Italian GP

