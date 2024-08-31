Landon Norris took pole position at Italian GP at Monzathe fifth of his career, while Max Verstappen he qualified only seventh. This pole position offers Norris a concrete chance to reopen the race for the 2024 World Championship, especially if he were to win the race, taking advantage of the Red Bull’s difficultywhich has recently lost competitiveness.
On the contrary, the McLaren seems to fly on the straights of Monza, so much so that both cars are on the front row, thanks to the second place of Plates. The Ferrariin the home race, had to settle for fourth and fifth place, with Leclerc in front of Sainz.
F1 Monza 2024 qualifying results pole position STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:19.327
|2
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:19.436
|+0.109
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:19.440
|+0.113
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:19.461
|+0.134
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:19.467
|+0.140
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19.513
|+0.186
|7
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:20.022
|+0.695
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:20.062
|+0.735
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:20.299
|+0.972
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:20.339
|+1.012
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:20.421
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:20.479
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|1:20.698
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:20.738
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:20.766
|16
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:20.945
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:21.013
|18
|43
|Frank Colapinto
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:21.061
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:21.101
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:21.445
Qualifying pole position Monza Formula 1
Lando Norris continued his promising run of results by taking pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, joined by teammate Oscar Piastri on the front row in an extremely close qualifying session. Norris secured the lead with a time of 1:19.327just 0.109 seconds ahead of Piastri. Among the first six cars, George Russell he placed third with Mercedes.
The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz finished in fourth and fifth place respectively, while Lewis Hamilton achieved sixth place for Mercedes. The session was difficult for Red Bullwith Max Verstappen having problems on his first hazy lap and finishing seventh, followed by teammate Sergio Perez in eighth.
In the rest of the grid, Alex Albon And Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Williams and Haas. Fernando Alonso missed Q3 by one hundredth of a second, placing eleventh.
Daniel Ricciardo And Kevin Magnussen finished twelfth and thirteenth respectively. Alpine suffered a double elimination with Pierre Gasly And Esteban Ocon in fourteenth and fifteenth place.
F1 2024 ITALIAN GP SCHEDULES SKY, NOW and TV8
Sunday 1 September 2024 (RACE)
15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)
