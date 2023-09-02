In the qualifications of the Italian Grand Prix 2023 a Monzathe Ferrari she made sure pole position with Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard took first place on the grid by overtaking Max Verstappen, who positioned himself next to him on the front row. In the meantime, Charles Leclerc took third place on the starting grid. The Monegasque driver shares the second row with the Mercedes of George Russellwho set a much better time than the other Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamiltonwho placed away in eighth place.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:20,294 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:20,307 +0.013 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:20,361 +0.067 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:20,671 +0.377 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:20,688 +0.394 6 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:20,760 +0.466 7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:20,785 +0.491 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20,820 +0.526 9 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:20,979 +0.685 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:21,417 +1.123 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Honda 1:21,594 +1,300 12 40 Liam Lawson Alpha Tauri Honda 1:21,758 +1.464 13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:21,776 +1.482 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:21,940 +1.646 15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:21,944 +1,650 16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22,390 +2.096 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:22,545 +2.251 18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:22,548 +2.254 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:22,592 +2.298 20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:22,860 +2.566 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the Monza Formula 1 2023 GP

Carlos Sainz took pole position at Monza with a time of 1:20,294. The Ferrari driver led after the first laps of Q3, but the improvement of Verstappen and Leclerc made it necessary for the Spaniard to set another personal best time to take pole position, obtaining the time that guaranteed him the first position for a narrow more than a hundredth of a second.

Verstappen and Leclerc had to settle for second and third placewith less than a tenth of a second separating the top three riders, while George Russell of Mercedes overtook the other Red Bull driver, Sergio Pereztaking fourth place.

Initially, there was concern for Ferrari during the qualifying session as both Sainz and Leclerc had been under the magnifying glass for potentially failing to follow the instructions from the race director about the maximum time for the lap, but the stewards confirmed that there would be no further disciplinary action right after qualifying.

Alex Albon put in another strong qualifying performance to take sixth place for Williams, while the pair of McLarencomposed by Oscar Piastri And Lando Norrisplaced seventh and ninth respectively, with Lewis Hamilton in eighth position. The tenth place was taken by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

F1 2023 TIMETABLE GP MONZA SKY, NOW and TV8

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)

