In the qualifications of the Italian Grand Prix 2023 a Monzathe Ferrari she made sure pole position with Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard took first place on the grid by overtaking Max Verstappen, who positioned himself next to him on the front row. In the meantime, Charles Leclerc took third place on the starting grid. The Monegasque driver shares the second row with the Mercedes of George Russellwho set a much better time than the other Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamiltonwho placed away in eighth place.
F1 Monza 2023 qualifying results, pole position STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:20,294
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:20,307
|+0.013
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:20,361
|+0.067
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:20,671
|+0.377
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:20,688
|+0.394
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:20,760
|+0.466
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:20,785
|+0.491
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:20,820
|+0.526
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:20,979
|+0.685
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:21,417
|+1.123
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Honda
|1:21,594
|+1,300
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Alpha Tauri Honda
|1:21,758
|+1.464
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1:21,776
|+1.482
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:21,940
|+1.646
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1:21,944
|+1,650
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:22,390
|+2.096
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:22,545
|+2.251
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:22,548
|+2.254
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:22,592
|+2.298
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:22,860
|+2.566
Monza Formula 1 pole position qualifying
Carlos Sainz took pole position at Monza with a time of 1:20,294. The Ferrari driver led after the first laps of Q3, but the improvement of Verstappen and Leclerc made it necessary for the Spaniard to set another personal best time to take pole position, obtaining the time that guaranteed him the first position for a narrow more than a hundredth of a second.
Verstappen and Leclerc had to settle for second and third placewith less than a tenth of a second separating the top three riders, while George Russell of Mercedes overtook the other Red Bull driver, Sergio Pereztaking fourth place.
Initially, there was concern for Ferrari during the qualifying session as both Sainz and Leclerc had been under the magnifying glass for potentially failing to follow the instructions from the race director about the maximum time for the lap, but the stewards confirmed that there would be no further disciplinary action right after qualifying.
Alex Albon put in another strong qualifying performance to take sixth place for Williams, while the pair of McLarencomposed by Oscar Piastri And Lando Norrisplaced seventh and ninth respectively, with Lewis Hamilton in eighth position. The tenth place was taken by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.
F1 2023 TIMETABLE GP MONZA SKY, NOW and TV8
15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)
