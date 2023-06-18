When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Max Verstappen pulled yet another rabbit out of the hat or, better to say, out of his helmet, taking the second consecutive pole position of his career at Gilles Villeneuve. This will lead him to take pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix which will start tomorrow at 20 Italian time.

The decision to enter the track first in Q3 was amazing. With the rain falling more and more abundantly, the move made by the Dutchman of Red Bull Racing proved to be perfect. Setting the time first – a 1’25″858 – he was able to exploit the best momentum on the track and take home the 25th pole of his Formula 1 career.

Max managed to inflict heavy detachments on all and sundry. The second, in fact, is 1″2 behind. But the big surprise is signed by Haas and a superb Nico Hulkenberg. The German signed the second absolute time, doing 2 tenths better than Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin AMR23 .

Hulkenberg improved despite a track in difficult conditions, giving the Haas team the first front row in its history in the Qualifying of a Formula 1 GP. In fact, we recall that Kevin Magnussen had managed to start from the pole in Brazil, but in the Sprint Race.

The second row will be opened by Fernando Alonso, joined by the first of the two Mercedes, that of Lewis Hamilton. A good day for the Frecce Nere also thanks to George Russell’s fifth time. A real surprise, considering the great difficulties revealed yesterday by the W14Bs.

At Alpine, we are celebrating yet another great day for Esteban Ocon thanks to the sixth time obtained today. On complicated days, when you need to take advantage of the right moment, the Frenchman confirms that he is always there and this time too it was. Behind him, in seventh position, the first of the 2 McLarens, that of Lando Norris. A good result for the Woking team after a terrible start to the season.

The Ferrari chapter opens with the eighth place of Carlos Sainz Jr. and this says it all about the difficulties encountered today by the Scuderia from Maranello. Sainz, after the accident in Free Practice 3, took part in qualifying with a car with a completely rebuilt rear end and probably a non-perfect set-up. An epilogue, the one for the Spaniard, which makes clear the terrible day spent on the Canadian track.

Oscar Piastri gave away one of the two red flags of these wet, insidious and not at all obvious qualifying sessions. The Australian paid the price for the difficult track conditions in Q3, losing the rear of his McLaren as he exited turn 7, ending up with his rear end hitting the barriers. On Oscar’s MCL60 the right rear suspension, the rear wing and the right rear wheel broke. This put an end to the rookie’s ambitions, however destined to start in the Top 10. To be precise from the ninth spot of the grid ahead of the Williams of an excellent Alexander Albon.

The Thai failed to set the time for a long time in the last chicane before the finish line. This forced him to use the safety line to rejoin the track, canceling his time. However, the gamble of the Grove team made in Q2 was excellent, i.e. letting Alexander go out immediately on Soft tyres. This led him to sign the best time, keeping it until the end of the session.

Ferrari’s day was definitively disappointing due to what happened in Q2. Charles Leclerc entered the track with Intermediate tyres, however asking why at his wall, stating that he prefers the Softs due to the track now being dry on the trajectory. With the Intermediates, also due to some mistakes, Charles was unable to set a good time. Moving on to the Softs, these went up to temperature late, with the rain returning to fall on Montreal’s Gilles Villeneuve.

This forced Charles, as well as Sergio Perez for Red Bull Racing, to ride the Intermediates again. However, the rain began to fall too heavily to allow the Monegasque to find the necessary time to qualify for Q3. For Ferrari, Leclerc’s result is a bad blow, because in yesterday’s free practice the SF-23 appeared to be very competitive in terms of race pace. Tomorrow Charles will be called to the umpteenth comeback in a hitherto enchanted season.

As mentioned, Sergio Perez found himself in the same conditions as Leclerc. Entered with the Intermediates, he then mounted the Softs, but by now the right moment had passed. That’s why he went back to setting up the Intermediates, but in vain. Leclerc and Perez will start tomorrow in 11th and 12th position respectively.

If Alonso and Hulkenberg sparked during the Canadian qualifying, certainly the same cannot be said for their respective teammates. Lance Stroll was eliminated in Q2 and will start from 13th tomorrow, just ahead of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas. For Alfa Romeo tomorrow’s race will be rather uphill. Valtteri Bottas had to settle for 15th time without being able to have his say due to a crazy Q2 due to the weather.

Difficult day for AlphaTauri. Both AT04s were eliminated in Q1 with Yuki Tsunoda out of Q2 by 16 thousandths of a second and Nyck De Vries 18th. Tsunoda is also under investigation for an impediment against Nico Hulkenberg. The Japanese himself was slowed down in the final seconds by Carlos Sainz Jr.

For Esteban Ocon, the only bulwark of Alpine today, there is also the disappointment of Pierre Gasly, who was left out in Q1 due to too much traffic in the decisive laps for qualifying for the next round. The Frenchman became the protagonist of a fiery radio team for all the single-seaters found on the trajectory on the decisive lap, especially the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr. Tomorrow, however, he will start from 17th place.

The wet track conditions that the riders faced in Q1 put everyone in difficulty. Logan Sargeant struggled and was unable to exploit the characteristics of his Williams, finishing in penultimate place. The rookie is unable to match the performance of the much more experienced Alexander Albon, once again the author of an excellent performance considering the single-seater he’s driving.

Guan Yu Zhou was the protagonist of the first red flag of qualifying as he exited the pit lane. A problem – presumably with the power unit of his Alfa Romeo – forced him to stop the car already in Turn 1. Thanks to the use of the electric part of the Ferrari power unit, the Chinese driver was able to restart and gain the pits. Although he managed to rejoin Q1 regularly, Zhou concluded his qualifying straight away, eliminated in Q1 and setting the 20th fastest time. Tomorrow, therefore, he will start from the last position.