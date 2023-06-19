Ferrari, it’s a top-5 that gives morale

Fourth place with Charles Leclercfifth place with Carlos Sainz: before the World Cup they would have been negative for the fans and the team, but read in the light of the recent difficulties of the team Ferrari assume great importance. In Montreal, the SF-23 made some undeniable steps forward in terms of race pace, making up for a botched qualifying. Frederic, the team principal Vasseur Talks about “light at the end of the tunnel“, that expression not by chance also used by Lewis Hamilton in Spain. Red Bull’s opponents – including Ferrari – may have woken up and now Spielberg’s next appointment enjoys renewed interest.

Vasseur’s words

“Today was a good day and a good race. We were fast from Friday and competitive both on the flying lap and on the race pace. Yesterday was more difficult due to the complicated conditions, we started from 10th and 11th place, a little too far behind for us, but today we made a great comeback“, these are the words of Vasseur a Sky Sports. “We see the light at the end of the tunnel. The pace and the strategy were good, we decided to leave them out for a few laps on a clean track to be able to push, and they did a good job. It’s always important for everyone’s confidence, we knew we showed good pace from Friday, but there were some unknowns, you never know other people’s engine mappings, fuel loads and so on. It’s much better to have a strong race, in the last 30 laps we had the same pace as Hamilton and Alonso, and that’s a good step forward“.

No regrets

“‘Regret’ for qualifying is not the right wordwe must try to correct the mistakes we have made, and we will discuss this on Tuesday“, continued the Frenchman. “Yesterday it was important to close the chapter focusing on the race to give the best of us, but it will also be a good lesson for Austria“.

Optimism ahead Austria

“I think we’re improving step by step, but we’re waiting for confirmations on other tracks as well, because Montreal is quite particular in terms of tire wear, the curbs make the difference and it was a ‘green’ track. We mustn’t try to imagine what we can do, but we must focus on the next GP, where we will bring updates to put everything together and have a fault-free weekend“, he concluded. “I don’t want to talk about victories, we are focused on ourselves and we know that if you want to achieve a certain result, you have to have a perfect weekend: no doubt in Austria there will be one more chance with the Sprintand I’m quite optimistic“.