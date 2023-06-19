F1 Montreal, the standings of the race

pos. Pilot Team Turns Posting/Withdrawal GpV 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 70 1h33:58.348 1:15,594 2 f. Alonso Aston Martin 70 +9.570 1:15,779 3 L. Hamilton Mercedes 70 +14.168 1:15,396 4 c. Leclerc Ferrari 70 +18.648 1:15,907 5 c. Sainz Ferrari 70 +21.540 1:15,911 6 St. Perez Red Bull 70 +51.028 1:14,481 7 TO. Albon Williams 70 +60.813 1:16,917 8 AND. Or with Alpine 70 +61.692 1:16,782 9 L. Stroll Aston Martin 70 +64.402 1:16,564 10 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 70 +64.432 1:16,625 11 OR. Plates McLaren 70 +65.101 1:16,598 12 P. Gasly Alpine 70 +65.249 1:16,425 13 L. Norris McLaren 70 +68.363 1:16,374 14 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 70 +73.423 1:16,666 15 No. Hulkenberg Haas 69 +1 turn 1:17,232 16 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 69 +1 turn 1:17.090 17 k. Magnussen Haas 69 +1 turn 1:16,126 18 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 69 +1 turn 1:16,656 Ret. g. Russell Mercedes 53 Technical problem 1:17.097 Ret. L. Sargeant Williams 6 Technical problem 1:18,437

F1 Montreal, the race report

If the desire of every little athlete is to become like the champions of the past, from today Max Verstappen he is a man who made his dreams come true. By obtaining his 41st career success in Montreal (Red Bull’s 100th), the two-time world champion equals Ayrton’s tally Seine. Now only four drivers in the history of Formula 1 have won more than him: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost. Champions and champions who have marked entire F1 eras, just as Verstappen is doing, with his sixth victory in the first eight grands prix of 2023.

In Montreal, however, Super Max finds slightly harder bread. Perhaps his RB19 is in a more bad shape on the curbs of the Canadian circuit, certainly because his rivals have grown, the two-time world champion does not generate the vacuum he was used to this year. Of course, we are still talking about a success achieved with the usual one perfect management both of the driver and on the pit wall, especially in the only episode that could upset the hierarchies of the race, the Safety Car caused by George Russell on lap 12.

The two old lions, Fernando, keep Verstappen on the podium Alonso and Lewis Hamilton: the Briton burns the two-time world champion at the start but gets caught on the 22nd lap before the Wall of Champions. Behind them two solid Ferrari: the SF-23 looks like a totally overturned car compared to the one at the beginning of the season, which, not suffering from tire degradation, can allow the drivers to lengthen the window in the initial stint with the mediums and to produce a mega-overcuts to the detriment of the entire DRS train which in the very first laps had swallowed up the Reds. At the finish line Charles Leclerc he arrives 4th at 18″ from Verstappen and with 3″ on his teammate Carlos Sainza result also favored by the choice of the wall which does not call the drivers under the Safety Car to the pits to allow them to get rid of the slower cars and make the SF-23’s rediscovered pace count.

In the top-10 an apathetic Sergio Perez (sixth), a much more perky Alex Albon, as well as Ocon, Stroll and Bottas. Unlucky Nico Hülkenberg, whose race was ruined by the timing of the first pit stop and by the Safety Car entering the track – a few minutes later – withdrew George Russell (who was trying to rebuild after ruining his race by crashing ) and Logan Sargeant.

F1 Montreal, live coverage of the race

Future appointments

Formula 1 will rest for a week and then stabilize in Europe until mid-September. The return to the Old Continent will start on the weekend of July 2 from Austria, with the Spielberg circuit, the Red Bull home appointment. Already the following week it will be time for Silverstone, and after a weekend break there will be another one-two: Hungaroring-Spa. The first to start the engines in the summer will therefore be the MotoGP riders, engaged next weekend in Assen.