Under the rain in Montreal, which was also destined to characterize tonight’s qualifying, the first position in the PL3 session was conquered by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. The reigning world champion, who yesterday seemed disappointed by the performance of his RB19 in FP2, seems – at least in wet track conditions – to have rediscovered his usual superiority. The Dutchman beat the Ferrari of an excellent Charles Leclerc by just under three tenths, while the third place went to Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. However, the Asturian collected more than 1.3 seconds from Verstappen’s time, demonstrating how he and Leclerc objectively created a vacuum behind them.

Ferrari’s good moment is also confirmed by the fourth place of Nico Hulkenberg, with the Haas, right in front of the second redhead of Carlos Sainz, fifth. However, the Spaniard was the protagonist of a bad accident in turn 1 about half an hour from the end of the session. Good indications also for Gasly, Stroll, Tsunoda (author of two spins) and Bottas, all in the top-10 ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The Black-Silver Arrows struggled, with George Russell even ‘missing’ in 15th position. A result that rings a small bell in view of tonight’s qualifying. Sergio Perez’s performance was also very disappointing, with the second Red Bull, unable to do better than the 17th time.

Starting this evening, things will get serious, with qualifying scheduled for 10pm. On Sunday the race will get underway at 8pm.