F1 Montreal, the standings of PL2
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:13.718 (St)
|–
|29
|2
|g. Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.745 (St)
|+0.027
|30
|3
|c. Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:13,844 (St)
|+0.126
|38
|4
|f. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:14.044 (St)
|+0.326
|37
|5
|c. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:14.094 (St)
|+0.376
|37
|6
|m. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14.142 (St)
|+0.424
|33
|7
|v. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:14,220 (St)
|+0.502
|39
|8
|St. Perez
|Red Bull
|1:14,250 (St)
|+0.532
|28
|9
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:14.419 (St)
|+0.701
|30
|10
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|1:14,477 (St)
|+0.759
|38
|11
|OR. Plates
|McLaren
|1:14,533 (St)
|+0.815
|37
|12
|k. Magnussen
|Haas
|1:14,544 (St)
|+0.826
|35
|13
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.617 (St)
|+0.899
|39
|14
|g. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:14,811 (St)
|+1.093
|36
|15
|Y. Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|1:14.941 (St)
|+1.223
|42
|16
|No. de Vries
|Alpha Tauri
|1:15.002 (St)
|+1.284
|37
|17
|TO. Albon
|Williams
|1:15.003 (St)
|+1.285
|33
|18
|AND. Or with
|Alpine
|1:15.092 (St)
|+1.374
|17
|19
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|1:15.426 (St)
|+1.708
|38
|20
|No. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:16,369 (m)
|+2.651
|11
F1 Montreal, the chronicle of PL2
The Canadian Grand Prix is a first litmus test for Mercedes, after the improvements seen in both Monte-Carlo and Montmeló. And, judging by Friday in Montreal, the W14 2.0 is still performing very well: it’s one-two made in Brackley, with Lewis Hamilton author of the best time (1:13.718) and George Russell immediately to chase. The gap between the two teammates is only 27 thousandths.
Mercedes chooses to work differently from the other top teams: it starts by looking for the pace, ends with the qualifying simulation, obtaining the times – therefore – with a more rubberized track, before the rain which in fact closes the session. Only in qualifying (rain permitting) will we be able to have comparisons on the flying lap on equal terms among the best.
Of course, it is still too early to draw credible results from a qualifying and race perspective, but the Ferrari without a doubt he starts well, finding speed on the flying lap (which in reality has always been there with the SF-23) and above all pace on the race pace. Carlos Sainz closes in third place, with a delay of 126 thousandths from Hamilton, Charles Leclerc instead it is fifth at +0.376. However, the two Ferrari drivers set the time at the start of the session, as did Max Verstappen, sixth at +0.424 from Hamilton.
Fourth place for Fernando Alonso (+0.326), Bottas, Perez, Stroll and Gasly are also in the top 10. Technical problems for both Alpines, which brought many updates to Montreal: the former AlphaTauri stopped in the few minutes of the track in PL1 due to gearbox problems, Esteban Ocon gave up in PL2 due to a loss of water pressure .
F1 Montreal, live coverage of PL2
Here you can re-read all the live coverage of Montreal PL2.
The program
The drivers will be back on track tomorrow afternoon for the third free practice session: green light at the end of the pit lane at 18.30. In the evening it will get serious, with qualifying scheduled for 10pm. On Sunday the race will get underway at 8pm. FormulaPassion. A service that you can also take advantage of for the World Championship, which is taking place at the Sachsenring this weekend.
#Montreal #PL2 #standings #Mercedes #Ferrari
Leave a Reply