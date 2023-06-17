F1 Montreal, the standings of PL2

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.718 ( St ) – 29 2 g. Russell Mercedes 1:13.745 ( St ) +0.027 30 3 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:13,844 ( St ) +0.126 38 4 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.044 ( St ) +0.326 37 5 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.094 ( St ) +0.376 37 6 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.142 ( St ) +0.424 33 7 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14,220 ( St ) +0.502 39 8 St. Perez Red Bull 1:14,250 ( St ) +0.532 28 9 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.419 ( St ) +0.701 30 10 P. Gasly Alpine 1:14,477 ( St ) +0.759 38 11 OR. Plates McLaren 1:14,533 ( St ) +0.815 37 12 k. Magnussen Haas 1:14,544 ( St ) +0.826 35 13 L. Norris McLaren 1:14.617 ( St ) +0.899 39 14 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14,811 ( St ) +1.093 36 15 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:14.941 ( St ) +1.223 42 16 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 1:15.002 ( St ) +1.284 37 17 TO. Albon Williams 1:15.003 ( St ) +1.285 33 18 AND. Or with Alpine 1:15.092 ( St ) +1.374 17 19 L. Sargeant Williams 1:15.426 ( St ) +1.708 38 20 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:16,369 ( m ) +2.651 11

The Canadian Grand Prix is ​​a first litmus test for Mercedes, after the improvements seen in both Monte-Carlo and Montmeló. And, judging by Friday in Montreal, the W14 2.0 is still performing very well: it’s one-two made in Brackley, with Lewis Hamilton author of the best time (1:13.718) and George Russell immediately to chase. The gap between the two teammates is only 27 thousandths.

Mercedes chooses to work differently from the other top teams: it starts by looking for the pace, ends with the qualifying simulation, obtaining the times – therefore – with a more rubberized track, before the rain which in fact closes the session. Only in qualifying (rain permitting) will we be able to have comparisons on the flying lap on equal terms among the best.

Of course, it is still too early to draw credible results from a qualifying and race perspective, but the Ferrari without a doubt he starts well, finding speed on the flying lap (which in reality has always been there with the SF-23) and above all pace on the race pace. Carlos Sainz closes in third place, with a delay of 126 thousandths from Hamilton, Charles Leclerc instead it is fifth at +0.376. However, the two Ferrari drivers set the time at the start of the session, as did Max Verstappen, sixth at +0.424 from Hamilton.

Fourth place for Fernando Alonso (+0.326), Bottas, Perez, Stroll and Gasly are also in the top 10. Technical problems for both Alpines, which brought many updates to Montreal: the former AlphaTauri stopped in the few minutes of the track in PL1 due to gearbox problems, Esteban Ocon gave up in PL2 due to a loss of water pressure .

The drivers will be back on track tomorrow afternoon for the third free practice session: green light at the end of the pit lane at 18.30. In the evening it will get serious, with qualifying scheduled for 10pm. On Sunday the race will get underway at 8pm.