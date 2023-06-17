



[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the second free practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Ferrari in search of answers

The Maranello team is trying to get back on its feet after the difficult weekend in Barcelona, ​​which saw Charles Leclerc in particular in difficulty. All eyes are also on Mercedes, called to confirm itself after the double podium in Spain, and on Aston Martin, which has brought significant updates to the track. However, the favorite team is always Red Bull.

Session in progress, activate the autorefresh to not miss a minute

22.39 – Sainz in P2 at +0.140 from Verstappen.

22.38 – Leclerc is placed behind Max by 190 thousandths. A mix of difference in favor of the Dutch.

22.37 – Verstappen raises the bar and sets the pace, 1:15,333 for Dutch.

22.36 – Sainz is the first to drop below 1:16. Spanish records a 1:15,859 which places him half a second ahead of Bottas and Alonso. Record in the central sector for the Spanish.

22.35 – Leclerc immediately in the lead, who gets a 1:16,564 on medium rubber. The Monegasque precedes Perez by +0.203 and Verstappen by +0.251. The Red Bull drivers are on the other hand soft rubber.

22.33 – The first timed time is by Bottas, who runs in 1:16,895.

22.31 – Inside all the pilots except Albon. The teams cannot afford to waste any more time, it will be a very intense 90 minutes.

10.30pm – The first to take to the track are Bottas, Stroll, Alonso, Russell, Zhou, Hamilton and Ocon.

Green light at the bottom of the pit laneFP2 of the Canadian Grand Prix begins.

22.20 – 23° the air temperature, that of the asphalt is 39°. 58% humidity.

22.18 – At the moment it is not raining on the circuit.

22.15 – The organizers have confirmed that the problems have been resolved, and the backup system has also been set up.

10.22 – Our Carlo Platella put the Alpine updates in the spotlight for the Canadian GP.

22.00 – These are the words of Frederic Vasseur after the “ghost” PL1s.

21.50 – CCTV seems to be working again, but for safety FIA and FOM are continuing the backup work.

21.45 – As far as we know, the CCTV issue has not yet been resolved. The FIA ​​is working to find a fallback solution with FOM cameras that will allow at least the second session to take place.

21.40 – These are the “results” of FP1, with Valtteri Bottas who obtained the best time. Of course, to get more serious results, we need to wait for PL2.

21.35 – Before FP1, the pits were affected by a blackout, to the point that the teams had to warm up the tires with the paddock generators: it is possible that this inconvenience is linked to that of the cameras, which the organization has become aware of only after the session has started.

21.30 – Let’s start with our live coverage of what happened in the first free practice session. Indeed, with what did not happen. In fact, Formula 1 ran into a resounding fool, making its drivers spin for just five minutes, before interrupting it with the red flag due to the failure of the closed circuit camera system. The machines were practically unable to run, which is why the PL2 will last 90 minutes instead of the usual 60.