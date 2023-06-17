The rain did not disappoint: the third free practice session of the Canadian GP took place with rain, anticipating the bad weather that will also characterize qualifying. The session began with full wet tires without tyrewarmers: the riders had no problems getting the tires up to temperature before switching to the intermediates as conditions were gradually improving.

The fastest was Max Verstappen who arrived in 1’23″106: the Dutchman gave a taste of his abilities by improving his performance in a Rossinian crescendo and free from any flaws. The only pursuer worthy of the name is Charles Leclerc The Ferrari driver brought the SF-23 to just 291 thousandths of a second from Red Bull RB19: the Monegasque was the second driver to break through the 1’24” barrier, demonstrating that the SF-23 seems competitive even in prohibitive conditions , after having impressed yesterday in the dry, although she is afflicted by a visible porpoising, a real major disease of the redhead.

The others, all the others are light years away: Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin is third but pays for a gap from Methuselah (one second and three tenths!). The Spaniard is followed by Kevin Magnussen who remembered the pole he took last year in Brazil with Haas. The Dane was brilliant, so much so that he was ahead of Carlos Sainz, fifth at 1″6.

The Iberian seemed able to rival his teammate, because Carlos Sainz had just brought the red to second place overall in the middle of the session when the Spaniard lost the SF-23 under braking at the first braking point.

The redhead spun due to having grazed the white line with the right rear intermediate tire and while pirouetting she crashed into the barriers first with the front and then after another pirouette also with the rear. The nose literally tore off, as did the rear wing: it will be up to the Cavallino technicians to assess the damage, because the impact was rather violent in both the first and second cases.

The red flag was immediately displayed which interrupted the session: Sainz emerged unscathed from the crash who immediately went to the pits to give useful indications to the mechanics to start repairing the SF-23 in view of qualifying. The Madrid-born will have to present himself to the college of sports stewards for having blocked Alexander Albon twice: he will receive a just reprimand.

The sixth position was taken by Pierre Gasly with the Alpine in front of Lance Stroll with the second “verdona”. Positive performance by Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri: the Japanese is eighth after coming out unscathed from two harmless spins.

The top 10 is completed by Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo: the Finn returned to the pits with the C43 holding a rear-view mirror that was coming off. However, the Nordic did better than his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes seems in crisis on the water and pays almost two seconds with the seven-time world champion. Worse went to George Russell not at ease with the W14 and only 15th.

Nico Hulkenberg is 11th with the Haas, two seconds behind the reference Red Bull, given that Sergio Perez never found the pace in the wet and closed the session with a disappointing 17th time 2″7 behind his captain. The Mexican is in serious difficulty.

The McLarens, after the good things shown in Monaco, were expected to perform more vigorously, but the two MCL60s did not go beyond the 12th place of Oscar Piastri, just 7 thousandths faster than Lando Norris.

Alexander Albon defended himself in 14th with the renewed Williams FW45, while Logan Sargent with the old one is last of the last with a heavy gap: over four seconds.

Nyck De Vries avoided trouble with the AT04 and settled for 16th place. Bad Guanyu Zhou only 18th with the second Alfa, ahead of Esteban Ocon relegated to 19th place with the Alpine expected in many other positions.