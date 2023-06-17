All a matter of time. Yes, because the time trialists who defined the final classification of the second free practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix found the final order precisely due to a question of choice on Mercedes’ part regarding when to run its own qualifying simulation.

All the teams opted to immediately run their flying lap simulation ahead of tomorrow, while the Mercedes did so with about 25 minutes left in the session, which lasted 30 minutes longer than usual to try to make up for lost time in Free Practice 1 due to a failure in the television transmission system.

Lewis Hamilton won the internal duel with George Russell signing a 1’13″718 which earned him the first position of the day. On paper a good result, but obtained on a much more rubberized track than the one found by the competitors in the first part of the session and the temperatures were also lower, therefore better for the Frecce Nere.

Russell then confirmed how close he is to Lewis Hamilton in terms of performance, taking the second time 27 thousandths behind his teammate. Difficult to compare the flying lap of the Mercedes with that of the others, and it is equally complex to do it with race pace simulations, because it was done with a less rubberized track (perhaps to simulate Sunday’s track conditions after the rains forecast for tomorrow?).

Behind the two W14Bs, which are looking for confirmation after the excellent performance in Barcelona, ​​is the first Ferrari, that of Carlos Sainz Jr. The Spaniard stopped 126 thousandths of a second behind Hamilton, but he is the first of the drivers who did the qualifying simulation at the same time of the session. While Carlos did well on the flying lap, he still seemed to be struggling with race pace.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc did not seem to have problems with the simulation of the race stint. The Monegasque, fifth of the day at 5 cents from an excellent Fernando Alonso, impressed with an excellent stint on Medium tyres. A constant improvement in times that bodes well for Sunday’s race. More difficult to evaluate the work done with the Hard and, above all, the performance.

Aston Martin worked on the track with the novelties brought to Montreal’s Gilles Villeneuve. Both AMR23s, namely those of Fernando Alonso (fourth) and Lance Stroll (ninth) seemed very nervous, a sign that the team will need more laps to understand how to make the most of the package brought for this grand prix.

It is impressive not to see Max Verstappen at the top of a time list after the great domination he has dictated up to this moment of the season. The reigning world champion is sixth more than 4 tenths from Hamilton. His race pace, like Leclerc’s, seemed very competitive and this is certainly not surprising.

Sergio Perez’s eighth time doesn’t deceive you: Verstappen’s only contender – on paper – for the title is eighth, one tenth behind his teammate, but with a much less competitive pace. His negative spiral continues, as we have already seen in the same period of past seasons.

What surprises is Alfa Romeo with Valtteri Bottas, even seventh and ahead of Perez’s Red Bull RB19. The Swiss car seems to be fast, but only with the Finn. Guan Yu Zhou is only 14th and 6 tenths behind his teammate. Speaking of Stroll’s ninth place, Pierre Gasly closes the Top 10 with the first Alpine, close in time to Stroll’s Aston Martin.

One of the two red flags of the round was exposed due to Esteban Ocon’s Alpine (third last), which stopped mid-circuit due to a breakdown. The team radioed its driver to stop the car on the track to avoid major damage. The problem on Ocon’s car occurred 47 minutes after the end of the session.

Just outside the Top 10 are the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, 11th and 13th respectively. The Australian kissed the Wall of Champions with the right-hand wheels, but without sustaining major damage to his car. Between the two MCL60s is the first Haas, Kevin Magnussen’s VF-23.

Last position, however, for an innocent Nico Hulkenberg. The German Haas driver was forced to park his VF-23 at the end of the starting straight after a 29-minute session due to a failure in his car’s Ferrari power unit.

Nico had to exit quickly after noticing smoke coming out of the rear. A few moments later the flames broke out, however managed by the commissioners who intervened on the spot to prevent the fire from spreading and then becoming less controllable. A pity for the German, who was thus forced to lose practically 2 sessions out of two on Friday. An uphill weekend for him and for the American team.

Complex day for AlphaTauri, with its drivers in 15th and 16th time. The good news, however, comes from Nyck De Vries’ time: the Dutchman is just 5 cents behind his teammate. This is certainly good news for the driver, considering how special he is observed by Helmut Marko.

Williams carried out comparative tests between the basic package for the FW45 mounted on the car of Logan Sargeant, second to last, and the novelty package mounted on that of Alexander Albon. The Thai did better than his team mate finishing in 17th place and with a half second margin over the American rider. After today, the Grove team will decide whether or not to use the innovations brought to Montreal to try to evolve a single-seater which, up to now, hasn’t had many notable jolts.

It should also be underlined how the session was made tricky in the last 10 minutes by a light shower of rain. Some drivers risked using intermediate tyres, but the rainfall was so light as to advise the latter to return to the pits and mount slick tires again to avoid destroying the compound dedicated to the wet track. The heavy rain came only in the last 4 minutes and in the second part of the track.