The first free practice session of the Canadian GP didn’t last even five minutes: Pierre Gasly pulled his Alpine A523 to the side of the track because he was having gearbox selection problems. The Frenchman had to stop and the race direction waved the red flag to block the single-seaters, but without neutralizing the passage of time.

The Enstone car was hastily recovered in the pits, but the session was not resumed due to an electrical problem which affected the CCTV cameras at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit. The Canadian technicians were unable to restore the shooting system and the session was therefore canceled for safety reasons.

The fastest driver was Valtteri Bottas with the Alfa Romeo C43: the Finn with the medium tires had immediately arrived at 1’18″728 ahead of the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso who preceded the two Red Bulls with Sergio Perez who preceded Max Verstappen.

The FIA ​​has proposed to the teams to anticipate the afternoon session by half an hour to offer the teams and drivers the opportunity to verify the technical innovations that have been brought to the track, while also leaving the necessary time to carry out long runs with the tires C3, C4 and C5.

The appointment, therefore, is for the second shift at 10.30 pm…