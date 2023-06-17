F1 Montreal, the standings of PL1

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18,728 – 3 2 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.175 +0.447 3 3 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:19,807 +1.079 3 4 St. Perez Red Bull 1:20,154 +1.426 3 5 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:20,231 +1.503 3 6 OR. Plates McLaren 1:21,496 +2.768 3 7 k. Magnussen Haas 1:24.045 +5.317 3 8 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:24,336 +5.608 3 9 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:24,961 +6.233 3 10 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:25,991 +7.263 3 11 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:26,809 +8.081 3 12 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 1:32,274 +13.546 3 13 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri st – 2 14 L. Norris McLaren st – 2 15 P. Gasly Alpine st – 2 16 TO. Albon Williams st – 2 17 L. Sargeant Williams st – 2

F1 Montreal, the chronicle of PL1

Finding something to say about this first free practice session in Montreal is really difficult. In fact, there was no lap, and only 12 riders achieved a timed lap.

The PL1 of the Canadian Grand Prix lasted just over three minutes: the time that the Race control realize that the system of CCTV cameras it wasn’t working. One wonders if all the appropriate checks were carried out before the start, also because a blackout had hit the paddock pits a few minutes before the green light.

Valtteri is among the “lucky” ones to have recorded a chronometric relief Bottas, at the “command” of the standings in 1:18.728. Talking about the standings obviously doesn’t make sense, to get serious feedback we’ll have to wait for FP2. Which will be brought forward by half an hour and will therefore last 90 minutes, but could be wet: if it rained, it would be a further insult to the teams, who would get to tomorrow without any reference.

F1 Montreal, live coverage of PL1

The program

The drivers will be back on track tonight for the second free practice session: green light at the bottom of the pit lane at 10.30pm. Tomorrow afternoon, at 18.30, the third session, then we will get serious with qualifying, scheduled for 22. Sunday the race is scheduled at 20. Of course you can find the live news of all the sessions on FormulaPassion. A service that you can also take advantage of for the World Championship, which is taking place at the Sachsenring this weekend.