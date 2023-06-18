Alonso, front row again in Montreal

Exactly like last year, when Fernando was driving the Alpine Alonso will start from the front row at the Canadian Grand Prix. Thanks to Nico Hülkenberg’s penalty, the Aston Martin driver will be second on the starting grid: Max will always be at his side Verstappenbut unlike in 2022, the Spaniard has the means to at least hope to keep up with the Dutch.

The references taken in free practice on Friday indicated how Nando had a pace comparable to that of the world champion and Charles Leclerc, who however starts from tenth position. Alonso could therefore be the most insidious rival for Verstappen, without prejudice to the superiority of Red Bull in terms of cars, and he sees this Grand Prix as a great opportunity to get close to Sergio Perez’s second place in the drivers’ standings.

Alonso’s words

The Spaniard can also complain about the timing of two red flags, displayed when he was very close to completing a fast lap. However, considering the inferiority of the Aston Martin on the flying lap, second place on the grid could still be good for the Spaniard: “Yesterday we were generally unlucky with the red flags. In Q1 it came a second before I closed the lap, the same happened in Q3. But in the end that’s okay“.

“I see the results and I see Checo starting from behind in the race. Also, Leclerc is tenth, obviously it’s a huge opportunity for us in terms of points for the manufacturers and also for the drivers, if Checo doesn’t get too many points. It was a very complex qualification to execute. Constant communication with the team is required. Sometimes you hear things about the car, but then on TV, or in the pits, there are different ideas, so you need constant feedback between engineer and driver. It was a difficult day, but we have the chance to score a lot of points, so I’m happy“.