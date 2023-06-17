Alonso, broadsides against the Montreal organization

in montreal theAston Martin she had arrived full of expectations. Not just because Fernando Alonso attracts audiences from all over the world and because the Strolls play at home, but also because of the conspicuous package of updates made available to the riders for the Canadian round.

However, Alonso and Stroll were unable to prove the validity of the developments sufficiently, due to a free practice session 1 that lasted just three minutes and FP2 which was so long but which forced all the teams to pour onto the track as soon as possible. This Friday certainly didn’t represent the ideal for the Spaniard (fourth after 38 laps), who sent broadsides against the organization due to the technical problems of the PL1.

Alonso’s words

“I wouldn’t say we’ve gotten to experience all the upgrades we’ve brought here to Montreal. It’s a shame, this situation was certainly not the best for the teams and especially for the fans, because they came to the circuit very early without being able to see us lap in FP1. Sometimes it seems that we shoot ourselves in the foot and hurt ourselves as a sport, they are embarrassing situations. There wasn’t time to try the updates, we practically didn’t do the PL1s: I didn’t understand what was wrong on the circuit and there wasn’t a plan B, as often happens in this sport. As for the track, it’s always nice to see Canadians cheering: let’s see the weather for qualifying, it could be another day of mixed conditions”.

Stroll’s words

“Practice was quite disturbed, but the situation was the same for all the teams and we made the most of the FP2 session“, added Stroll, who conquered the ninth place. “When using new updates, test runs are used to understand how they affect the car’s behavior and to ensure they are working as intended. I was satisfied with the car, I thought it was going wellbut we’ll take the time to look at the data and make sure we’re ready to do well in qualifying“.