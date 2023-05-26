GP Monte Carlo 2023, the results of FP2

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:12,462 ( St ) – 29 2 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:12,527 ( St ) +0.065 32 3 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:12,569 ( St ) +0.107 22 4 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:12,682 ( St ) +0.220 31 5 L. Norris McLaren 1:12,906 ( St ) +0.444 18 6 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:12,960 ( St ) +0.498 28 7 St. Perez Red Bull 1:12,991 ( St ) +0.529 29 8 v. bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.050 ( St ) +0.588 32 9 P. Gasly Alpine 1:13.089 ( St ) +0.627 27 10 AND. Or with Alpine 1:13.162 ( St ) +0.700 29 11 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.185 ( St ) +0.723 30 12 g. Russell Mercedes 1:13.191 ( St ) +0.729 31 13 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.354 ( St ) +0.892 31 14 k. Magnussen Haas 1:13,457 ( St ) +0.995 27 15 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:13,520 ( St ) +1.058 32 16 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:13.641 ( St ) +1.179 22 17 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 1:13.663 ( St ) +1.201 33 18 OR. Plates McLaren 1:13.673 ( St ) +1.211 29 19 TO. Albon Williams 1:14.217 ( St ) +1.755 9 20 L. Sargeant Williams 1:14,238 ( St ) +1.776 32

GP Monte Carlo 2023, the chronicle of PL2

After a particularly complicated start to the weekend, Max Verstappen returns to the lead in the second free practice session in Monte Carlo. Among the narrow streets of the Principality – where he resides – the Dutchman stops the chronometer at 1:12,462about a second better than the times of FP1, where, however, the soft tires had not been used.

Super Max is there, therefore, but there is also the Ferrari. The SF-23s pursue a very short distance, with Charles Leclerc who surrenders for just 65 thousandths. Third place for Carlos Sainz, +0.107 from the world champion: the Spaniard’s PL2 ends a quarter of an hour early following a mistake that leads him to a block when exiting the swimming pools. Fernando Alonso he stops 220 thousandths from Verstappen and precedes a great Lando Norris, even in the top-5. Lewis Hamilton sixth ahead of Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon: once again outside the top-10 George Russell.

GP Monte Carlo 2023, live coverage of PL2

Here you can re-read all the live coverage of PL2 in Monte Carlo.

The program

The 20 Formula 1 drivers will once again whiz along the streets of the Principality tomorrow at 12.30, when the third free practice session is scheduled. Then the times will begin to count and we will begin to get serious, with qualifying. The fight for pole position, always fundamental here in Monte Carlo, will begin at 4pm and will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix, which will begin at 3pm. You will of course be able to follow each session with our live coverage.