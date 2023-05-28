F1 Qualifying Monte Carlo, the starting grid

1st Row 1.Max Verstappen 1:11,365

Red Bull 2. Fernando Alonso 1:11,449

Aston Martin 2nd Row 3. Esteban Or with 1:11,553

Alpine 4. Carlos Sainz 1:11,630

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Lewis Hamilton 1:11,725

Mercedes 6. Charles Leclerc* 1:11,471

Ferrari 4th Row 7. Pierre Gasly 1:11,933

Alpine 8. George Russell 1:11,964

Mercedes 5th row 9. Yuki Tsunoda 1.12.082

Alpha Tauri 10. Lando Norris 1:12.254McLaren 6th Row 11. Oscars Plates 1:12,395

McLaren 12. Nyck de Vries 1:12,428

Alpha Tauri 7th Row 13. Alexander Albon 1:12,527

Williams 14. Spears Stroll 1.12.623

Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Valtteri Bottas 1:12,625

Alfa Romeo 16. Logan Sargeant 1:13.113

Williams 9th Row 17. Kevin Magnussen 1:13,270

Haas 18. Nico Hulkenberg 1:13,279

Haas 10th Row 19. Guanyu Zhou 1:13.523 Alfa Romeo 20. Sergius Perez 1:13,850

Red Bull

* Charles Leclerc demoted three places on the grid due to impeding

Monte Carlo qualifications, the chronicle

Three tenths recovered from a certain Fernando Alonso in an 18-second sector. An impossible feat for everyone, but not if your name is Max Verstappen. It’s true, Red Bull is the better car, but here in Monte-Carlo the weekend didn’t start well at all and moreover Aston Martin and Ferrari are much more competitive than in the other GPs. They also demonstrate this in qualifying, with capital performances from Alonso and Charles Leclerc. But they are not enough to beat Verstappen, author of a formidable 1:11,365 also kissing the barriers three times.

The Dutchman is on his first pole in the narrow streets of Monte-Carlo and tomorrow he will have to start as best as possible to avoid the “danger” Alonso, beaten today by 84 thousandths. Second row Leclerc, at +0.106: the Monegasque does what he can, but this time the magic in qualifying fails. However, he will be in a great position for the podium, barring a penalty for one impeding on Norris during qualifying, which could cost him three places on the grid. The Monegasque is currently under investigation and has already been summoned by the commissioners for 6pm.

Fourth position for a fantastic Esteban Or withwho dreamed of pole position up to three minutes from the end, the other Ferrari of Carlos fifth Sainz, who risked being eliminated in Q1. The top 10 is closed by Hamilton, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda and Norris. Very bad Lance Stroll (14th) and above all Sergio Pereza wall at Sainte Devote: in Q1 the Mexican lost his rear at the first corner and for the second time this season (it had already happened in Melbourne) he was forced to start from the last position.

Live coverage of qualifying in Monte Carlo

The program

With pole position just taken, Verstappen set the table for victory. Monte Carlo is notoriously a race in which overtaking is almost impossible, and only pit stops will give substantial opportunities to those chasing. Recent history, however, shows that pole position does not guarantee victory: in the last seven editions, “only” three times who started in front of everyone won. Therefore, the book of the GP is still to be written: Alonso will be able to hope for the race which will start tomorrow at 3 pm. You can of course follow it with our written direct.