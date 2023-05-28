F1 Qualifying Monte Carlo, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1.Max Verstappen 1:11,365
Red Bull
|2. Fernando Alonso 1:11,449
Aston Martin
|2nd Row
|3. Esteban Or with 1:11,553
Alpine
|4. Carlos Sainz 1:11,630
Ferrari
|3rd row
|5. Lewis Hamilton 1:11,725
Mercedes
|6. Charles Leclerc* 1:11,471
Ferrari
|4th Row
|7. Pierre Gasly 1:11,933
Alpine
|8. George Russell 1:11,964
Mercedes
|5th row
|9. Yuki Tsunoda 1.12.082
Alpha Tauri
|10. Lando Norris 1:12.254McLaren
|6th Row
|11. Oscars Plates 1:12,395
McLaren
|12. Nyck de Vries 1:12,428
Alpha Tauri
|7th Row
|13. Alexander Albon 1:12,527
Williams
|14. Spears Stroll 1.12.623
Aston Martin
|8th Row
|15. Valtteri Bottas 1:12,625
Alfa Romeo
|16. Logan Sargeant 1:13.113
Williams
|9th Row
|17. Kevin Magnussen 1:13,270
Haas
| 18. Nico Hulkenberg 1:13,279
Haas
|10th Row
|19. Guanyu Zhou 1:13.523 Alfa Romeo
| 20. Sergius Perez 1:13,850
Red Bull
* Charles Leclerc demoted three places on the grid due to impeding
Monte Carlo qualifications, the chronicle
Three tenths recovered from a certain Fernando Alonso in an 18-second sector. An impossible feat for everyone, but not if your name is Max Verstappen. It’s true, Red Bull is the better car, but here in Monte-Carlo the weekend didn’t start well at all and moreover Aston Martin and Ferrari are much more competitive than in the other GPs. They also demonstrate this in qualifying, with capital performances from Alonso and Charles Leclerc. But they are not enough to beat Verstappen, author of a formidable 1:11,365 also kissing the barriers three times.
The Dutchman is on his first pole in the narrow streets of Monte-Carlo and tomorrow he will have to start as best as possible to avoid the “danger” Alonso, beaten today by 84 thousandths. Second row Leclerc, at +0.106: the Monegasque does what he can, but this time the magic in qualifying fails. However, he will be in a great position for the podium, barring a penalty for one impeding on Norris during qualifying, which could cost him three places on the grid. The Monegasque is currently under investigation and has already been summoned by the commissioners for 6pm.
Fourth position for a fantastic Esteban Or withwho dreamed of pole position up to three minutes from the end, the other Ferrari of Carlos fifth Sainz, who risked being eliminated in Q1. The top 10 is closed by Hamilton, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda and Norris. Very bad Lance Stroll (14th) and above all Sergio Pereza wall at Sainte Devote: in Q1 the Mexican lost his rear at the first corner and for the second time this season (it had already happened in Melbourne) he was forced to start from the last position.
Live coverage of qualifying in Monte Carlo
You can relive the Monte Carlo qualifications through our LIVE.
The program
With pole position just taken, Verstappen set the table for victory. Monte Carlo is notoriously a race in which overtaking is almost impossible, and only pit stops will give substantial opportunities to those chasing. Recent history, however, shows that pole position does not guarantee victory: in the last seven editions, “only” three times who started in front of everyone won. Therefore, the book of the GP is still to be written: Alonso will be able to hope for the race which will start tomorrow at 3 pm. You can of course follow it with our written direct.
