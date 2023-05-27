Verstappen, a pole pulled from the cylinder

With three tenths recovered in the last sector, Max Verstappen obtained an unexpected pole position in Monte-Carlo. By kissing the wall three times, the Dutchman outwitted Fernando Alonso by just 84 thousandths, sending the Red Bull garage and of course team principal Chris Horner into raptures. Here are his words immediately after qualifying for the Monaco GP.

Horner’s words

“Max is a rider who has no limits, and I think that lap was one of the best for me. He did a great time in the last sector and touched the barriers with every wheel, but he managed to go around and it was a incredible performanceI’m happy for him“, these are the words of Horner a Sky Sports F1. “I think he is maturing as a rider: he has always been very fast but now he is becoming complete. There was enormous pressure because when he came out of the pits he was 4th and so he only had one lap to go, and he did it. A phenomenal ride for his part. Max is 25 years old, and if his career lasts as long as Fernando’s, I think like wine it will only get better. For now it is continuing to grow and surprise us every time“.

The best Max

“I think it was really tough, I thought Charles would be his main rival, so congratulations to Fernando. It took the best Max to take pole. He’s easy to work with because you know what you’re going to get from him and he has no filter. He has an excellent relationship with the engineers, and they did a great job during the night to optimize his car: I hope the same can happen for tomorrow too“, Horner continued. “Pole is certainly an important part of the weekend, but you have to start well and above all stay ahead of Fernando“.

Perez, what a mistake

The British team principal then pulled the ears to Sergio Perez, author of a mistake that forced him to the last position in qualifying, ruining his race: “We knew that in the first laps of qualifying the track would clear up, and we reminded Checo of this. I can only think that he was distracted by the Alpine coming out of the pits to the right of him, and he must have misjudged the braking: he entered too fast, and it’s an unusual mistake for him“.