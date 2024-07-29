Taken from Caffé#102 by Pino Allievi – FormulaPassion YouTube Channel

It’s a coffee with alcohol clumsily by the stewards, what the Mercedes men drank at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix. Very bitter for George Russell, too sweet for Lewis Hamilton, poisonous for the team Anglo-German who cannot make such a fool of himself at the World Championship, having been saved in the corner only by the skill of the seven-time world champion, who reached the finish line in the wake of his teammate.

Hamilton was a devil of a man at first.. Once again, he felt cheated out of success by his own team, which had forced him to make a second pit stop to keep away from the fizzy and dangerous (at that time) Ferrari of Charles Leclerc when, if it had been up to him, he would have continued on the hard tyres until the end, as Russell did.

Long face, few words, digs at Mercedes, Hamilton found his smile again a few hours later, when the victory was officially attributed to him: Russell will now have to hand him the trophy he received on the podium.

Did Mercedes try to fraudulently prevail? No, we are not joking, A kilo and a half under the minimum weight certainly doesn’t make you win, but it definitely makes you loseas we have seen. An internal investigation will clarify the responsibilities, but there is no doubt that it was a trivial error or something else. An oversight as we have seen many in the history of F.1: the cheating is something else entirely, much more hidden and difficult to uncover…

In any case, Mercedes deservedly won regardless and Russell drove a masterly racewith the intuition of understanding that the Pirelli Hards would resist the distance, while the others – all those who made two stops – were worried about keeping each other in check, in a schizophrenic defense of positions. Russell, perhaps because he felt left out halfway through the race, had the creative courage to dare and he did it, without knowing that he would fall into the trap set by his team immediately after the finish line. Poor thing.

However, Russell was very good regardless while Hamilton also had a perfect race, both benefiting from that old car bottom that no one would have bet on. And instead…

Instead, Mercedes is capable of winning when Red Bull and McLaren are having a bad day, while Ferrari can’t do the samedespite having run one of the best races of the year at Spa. Leclerc was very good in testing and excellent in the racebut over the distance the bouncing in the fast corners made itself felt, affecting the performance. The reality is that Hamilton started third and finished first while Leclerc started on pole and finished third. That is, the others rejoice in turn and Ferrari keeps us waiting. Trite and hackneyed speech.

Things didn’t go any better at McLaren, except for the great race of Platessecond with a thrilling overtaking move on Leclerc. Perhaps the Australian could have even won, but at the last pit stop he got tangled up and went too far. to the station where the mechanics were waiting for him and lost a good second: the one he paid for on arrival. Norris, on the other hand, started badly, againimmediately leaving the ranks of the protagonists. It is now a vice and a problem to be solved, for this boy who is fast but too often, gets confused. Maybe the three-week break will help him put his thoughts in order, maybe he will need some help, but one thing is certain: Private Lando needs help.

And with that, after another cold coffee, I’ll see you at the end of August in Zandvoort, the home of Verstappen, the leader of the world championship who has been dry for four stages. Too many for someone like him, who is already making plans to return where he believes he deserves to.