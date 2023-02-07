Every self-respecting Formula 1 technical director has a precise goal: to create a single-seater every year that is faster and more reliable than the previous one. Jan Monchaux, mastermind of Alfa Romeo Racing, is no exception, as he outlined the guidelines that led to the design and then the creation of the C43 presented this morning.

At first glance – impressions confirmed by Monchaux himself during the event – the C43 appears very similar to its predecessor in the front end. This, in fact, will be the subject of developments during the season. The rear end is significantly different from that of the C42. Sides, bonnet and Coca-Cola area drastically revised from an aerodynamic point of view and, probably, also from an overall dimensions.

In Hinwil they made precise choices: to refine both the upper and lower rear aerodynamics, with the latter imposed by the regulation revised by the FIA ​​to try to mitigate the phenomenon of porpoising, which has come back into vogue in Formula 1 with the adoption of soil.

Monchaux, what do you feel when you see your new creature, the C43?

“I feel pride mixed with anxiety, because we hope everything works out as planned. But we are proud of how the team has worked over the winter to build a new car. We are happy to be back racing because that is what we like to do. We have to also be humble”.

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

What should we expect from the new car?

“It should be faster. Fast and it will have to be reliable. The new car is a big step forward for those who look at it from the outside, it’s very different. We’ve taken a big step forward, especially from an aerodynamic point of view, which is a natural evolution of the 2022 car, but also of what we have seen from our opponents, as is normal”.

The rules are almost the same as last year, but the FIA ​​has changed a few things regarding the bottom of the 2023 single-seaters. How much will it affect performance?

“The rules have changed, especially regarding the background. For viewers this change might seem minor, but in reality it was a big change for us, we had to redefine different parameters of different areas. The rules, therefore, were not so stable”.

Do you think you have done your best to remedy the late regulation change imposed by the Federation?

“FIA has changed the rules in a very important point of the single-seater as regards flows. Rules introduced to try to mitigate porpoising. It will certainly be a limit for us but also for all the teams. We have limited hours in the wind tunnel and we believe that nobody over the winter has found the ideal solution to make up for these changes. There is always performance to be found, especially with these changes from year to year.”

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is upon us. What kind of season do you think it could be?

“We already saw in 2022 that we were forced to fight until the last lap of the season. 2023 will be a long and exhausting season. We will have to be mentally prepared. Every weekend we will have a furious fight in the mid-pack. I suppose it will be a fight which will involve various teams. It will be interesting to understand who will be able to get out of it better and who will be able to evolve the car better. It will be a very long season.”

What are the team’s goals for this season?

“We won’t fight to win or get pole positions. However, it will be very important to keep our head down and try to get the best positions possible. It would be very nice to try to fight for the first 4 rows but I think it’s difficult. Our difference from the top teams it’s still big and there’s a lot of room for development. We have to take one step at a time to fill the gap, also because in the medium term our goal will be to be protagonists in the front rows again”.

How important is it for Alfa Romeo Racing to have the same drivers from last season available?

“It’s very important to have the same drivers as last season. Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou. They give us feedback during the season and in 2022 they gave us very specific indications. Let’s hope they continue like this to try to improve the car. They they play an important role in the development of the car and we must try to give them a faster and more reliable car.”

