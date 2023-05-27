Say that the Red Bull victorious in Monaco in 2022 were not perfectly equipped it could be ungenerous. Sergio Perez celebrated his first victory on the Côte d’Azur, but in terms of sheer pace the RB18 could not keep up with the F1-75 in qualifying, unable to go beyond the second row. The 2023 edition remains to be written, but regardless of what the final verdict will be, the world champion stable is now better equipped for the most famous citizen on the calendar.

Red Bull recovered from understeer

One of the few limitations of the world champion RB18 was a strong tendency to understeer, making Max Verstappen’s life quite difficult in being able to rotate the car when cornering. The problem partly stemmed from the excess weight concentrated above all in the front part of the car, contributing to unbalancing it. Over the winter Milton Keynes worked to correct the weight distribution by implementing an overall lightening work. The new front tires also helped combat the chronic understeer, although higher than expected load levels left Pirelli with no choice but to up the pressures, mitigating the effect.

The 2022 Red Bull is a more balanced one, which in Monaco can afford to increase the aerodynamic load at the rear without fearing to accentuate the understeer suffered in the past season. Contrary to the past edition, the RB19 for the Principality flaunts a new rear wing specific for the Monegasque track, increasing the maximum load level that can be expressed. In fact, the RB18 was on average the most competitive car in the past season, but in those extreme set-up conditions such as Monaco and Monza it appeared to run out of options, even though both events ended with victory in Milton Keynes.

More adaptations, less updates

The new rear wing for Monte Carlo also tells of how the scenarios have changed in Red Bull from one season to the next. The RB19 is a car with no obvious shortcomings and does not immediately need major development packages, which instead Ferrari and Mercedes have to resort to. In the era of budget cap, Milton Keynes has decided to spend the money saved more on adaptations than on updates. The development of the RB19 will continue, but compared to 2022, it is preferable to better adapt the car to individual circuits rather than focusing solely on the competitiveness of the basic package.