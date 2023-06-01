Formula 1 and the United States, the most watched Monaco GP in history

As reported in recent weeks, the Formula 1 is directing its interests more and more towards the Stateswith the aim of best monetizing the wave of interest born with the explosion of the series Drive to Survive. On the one hand, the immense prairie of television rights, on the other the income guaranteed by sponsors, who are increasingly attentive to joining the premier category of motoring.

If the Miami race had recorded 25% less viewers in the United States than the previous year, what happened for the Monte Carlo GP is undoubtedly worth highlighting.

ABC in fact, it dedicated a 90-minute pre-race, and also broadcast the event live on the subscription platform ESPN+. This meant that the one of 2023 was the most watched live Monte Carlo Grand Prix in US history, with an average viewership of 1.79 million, despite programming in the morning hours. A considerable figure (in 2022 for Monaco there were 1.6 million), the third-highest by a live Formula 1 raceafter Miami 2022 (2.6 million) and Miami 2023 (1.96 million).

Disney – owner of ESPN And ABC – can rejoice at the average of 1.27 million average viewers of this first glimpse of the season, which mark a +5% compared to the average data for the whole of 2022 (1.21 million).

Formula 1 and Italy, the least seen Monaco GP since 1987

Opposite situation in Italy, thanks to the lack of competitiveness of Ferrari. As highlighted by my colleague Alessandro Secchi in theanalysis published on p300.it, the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix was the least watched edition of the Principality’s race in our country since Auditel data was available, i.e. since 1987. Among the direct on Sky and the deferred up Tv8 They were 2,504,000 million Italian viewers, in sharp decline (-39%) compared to 4,140.00 in 2022. It is therefore the historical negative peak for the Monte Carlo race, lower than the previous negative record of 1987 (2,585,000).

In fairness, it should be noted that from the data communicated it is not possible to quantify the numbers recorded by the streaming platform NowTvwhich has about 800 thousand subscribers.

Overall, however, the Monaco GP has been the second most watched GP of 2023 so far for the Italian audience, preceded only by the Bahrain GP which opened the season.

USA again: comparison with Indy and NASCAR

Returning to the United States, it is interesting to compare the ratings obtained last Sunday from the three motorsport disciplines broadcast to the American public:

Average viewers Indy500 4.92 million Coke 600 – NASCAR 3.40 million Monaco GP – F1 1.79 million

Finally, there is some concern on the part of ESPN for the continuation of the Formula 1 season, marked by the dominance of Red Bull, as admitted by John Suchenski, director of programming and acquisitions of the US broadcaster: “We clearly cannot control how much fighting there is on track. This goes for all sports, let’s take the NBA Finals and the Lakers. We just have to record the results and try to tell the stories that emerge. Would we like a more closely contested F1 season? Absolutely, because it would create some drama. I’d be lying if I said we wouldn’t want to see some of that in the next few weeks as the season continues to go on.”