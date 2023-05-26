Hot day in the Principality, with the asphalt reaching peaks of 47°C. Formula 1 changes, but the Monaco Grand Prix remains an inexhaustible source of ideas starting on Friday, recalling why it is one of the most demanding tracks in the world. For example, the world champion went from rags to riches, hoisting himself to the top of the standings after a painful start, but without being able to sleep peacefully. Predictably, the two Ferraris are very close on the flying lap and will have their cards to play like Alonso. However, Friday’s themes also emerge from the pit lane, where the mass of updates tells a lot about the latest trends on the grid.

Four-way fight

The impression that emerges from Friday in Monte Carlo is that the fight for pole position and very probably for the win will be a four-way affair between Verstappen, Alonso and the two Ferraris. The world champion took part in the first practice session in the most absolute crisis, complaining of an undriveable car especially in the fastest sections. The RB19 bounced frequently against the ground, with the result of destabilizing the aerodynamics of the bottom and losing load. On the one hand the Red Bull it was born as a lower and stiffer car than the competition, with a greater risk of impacting the bottom. On the other hand, precisely in anticipation of the bumpy asphalt in Monaco, the Milton Keynes technicians seem to have softened the suspension to raise the car, with the result of bouncing more on bumps. In any case, the team then proceeded to change the set-up and the improvements were seen. Not only did Verstappen take the lead in the standings, but he also limited radio communications to detailed differential adjustments, a sign of a much more stable car.

Charles Leclerc also complained about the jumps on the Monegasque bumps. Number 16 described a very critical driving situation at the Mirabeau hairpin – turn 5 – to the point where the inside wheel does not touch the asphalt. The Monegasque made up for 1 tenth right in the central sector from Carlos Sainz, who instead printed the best intermediate time. The perfect set-up doesn’t exist regardless, in Monaco in particular, but it also depends on the driving style and the lines followed by the riders. From the view of the press room on the Rascasse you can appreciate the differences between those who widen the trajectory on entry, penalizing entry, and those who narrow it down more, crossing a small depression and destabilizing the car. At the low speeds of Monaco and therefore without aerodynamic load, the jumps over the bumps are accentuated, forcing drivers and teams to find the right compromise between trajectories and set-up adjustments.

It was said of Carlos Sainz, excellent third at the end of the day and with the best time in the central sector. The Spaniard prefers those contexts in which the rear is more stable when exiting corners, a quality emphasized by the set-up in Monaco which seeks traction in the hairpin bends. The accident at the second of the pools it’s not necessarily a negative indication, but also a possible confirmation of a driver at ease with the car he tried to push ahead of time. Similar performances were expected from Sergio Perez, who is also generally more comfortable with a less bouncy rear, but at the moment the Mexican appears distant from his teammate.

Aston Martin queen of the first sector

Fernando Alonso finished in fourth place on the Friday of that Grand Prix perceived as the great opportunity for victory number 33. His Aston Martin is confirmed to be among the cars with higher vertical loads and more stable in longer cornering. The Spaniard was on average the fastest in the first sector, the only one on the Monaco circuit with corners fast enough to be able to judge the aerodynamic behaviour. Even Lance Stroll, in deep crisis at the end of the day, set respectable times between Saint Devote, Massenet and Casino. Alonso suffered more in the second sector, to then be in line with Verstappen and the two Ferraris in the final stretch. At the end of the day, in fact, one notices how the first four are on practically identical times between the second of the Piscine, the Rascasse and Antony Noghes.

Mercedes closes Friday with a few too many difficulties. However, attributing responsibility to updates would be wrong, these being almost injudgable before Barcelona. The W14, on the other hand, is known to suffer from high temperatures, which accentuate the chronic instability of the rear. Lewis Hamilton himself complained of overheating in the rear tyres, but it should be specified that the multiple world champion rode with a different set-up from his teammate. Furthermore, the team does not have an encouraging history since the last few years in Monaco, a sign however of a team that is struggling to interpret the Monegasque track, a more than common trend that has also emerged with other teams on other tracks.

One of the protagonists of Monaco Friday is Lando Norris, who on a “driver’s” track would seem to assert their skills behind the wheel. The MCL60 lacks especially downforce, leading the Englishman to accumulate much of his disadvantage in the faster first sector. The Woking single-seater, on the other hand, defended itself well in the two most driven sectors, an indication that reveals a good level of mechanical grip in the slow stages.

Update whoever can

The great peculiarity of this edition of the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​the amount of updates brought by the teams. The cancellation of the Imola event has postponed the innovations initially planned for Emilia Romagna, but one cannot help but be amazed by the haste and desire not to wait for the more traditional Barcelona. In the case of Ferrari, part of the decision also comes from a split development strategy, which according to Vasseur aims to introduce updates to every race between now and July. The impression is that Maranello wants to isolate all possible variables, making one change at a time to study the car’s response and understand its problems.

Diametrically opposite situation in the Mercedes house, which, as per tradition, has introduced a single large package of updates. The W14 changes its concept and starts almost from a blank sheet on which to set up the 2024 project. In Monaco, however, other teams have also modified their sides, see Alpines and Alfa Romeosalbeit in a less striking form. Two years after the debut of the ground effect regulations, it is sobering that many engineers initially claimed that the sides had little influence on performance. However, the latest updates, even from those who had already changed their concept, seem to tell of a different awareness of the designers.