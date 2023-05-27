The penalty was inevitable and arrived on time. Today evening, the stewards of the Monaco Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, formalized the measure against Charles Leclerc following a maneuver judged to be incorrect carried out involuntarily in the last moments of this afternoon’s Qualifying.

The Ferrari driver was given a 3-place penalty to be served on the starting grid tomorrow, which drops him from third to sixth place. So the Monegasque will no longer start from the second row, but from the third.

Leclerc, on the return lap after his last attempt in Q3 which earned him third place, was intent on reaching the Parc Fermé by proceeding slowly on the track. At the entrance to the tunnel he hindered Lando Norris, who was intent on making his last attempt to try and improve his standings.

Leclerc was belatedly notified that Norris was coming up behind him. Just at the last moment he tried to move to the right, but Norris himself, seeing Leclerc on the left, tried to overtake on the right. Once he saw Leclerc’s intention, the McLaren driver was forced to slow down further and throw his last attempt to the wind.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

At the end of qualifying both Leclerc and Norris were summoned by the race stewards to try to listen to the reasons of both, also analyzing the video images, the team radios and the lap times of the two.

Both Norris and Leclerc agreed in declaring that the Monegasque could have done little at that juncture given the little light entering the tunnel. Charles also reacted very quickly once he saw the blue flags displayed by the marshals, but by then it was too late.

The team radio triggered the penalty, with Leclerc not being warned in time of Norris’ arrival behind him. The race stewards also argued that Leclerc could have done much more before entering the tunnel to avoid ending up being an obstacle for other drivers who were coming up behind him and who were on their fast lap (in this case Norris).

For this reason, Leclerc’s blocking action was deemed unnecessary and subject to a fine, which was promptly imposed on the Monegasque. This will force Charles to start from sixth position, making Esteban Ocon – now third – teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. now fourth and Lewis Hamilton, fifth, move up one box. Lando Norris, penalized by Leclerc’s manoeuvre, will still remain in tenth position.

After the race stewards’ decision, Ferrari commented on the penalty with a short tweet that appeared on its official profile of the famous social network which reads as follows: “After qualifying, the stewards decided that Charles hindered Lando Norris in the tunnel during Q3. Charles has been handed a three-place grid penalty and will therefore start from sixth position in tomorrow’s Monaco Grand Prix. In effect, Carlos is promoted to fourth place.”