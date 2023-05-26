Max Verstappen solved the problems of the morning, when he had to deal with an undrivable Red Bull: the Dutchman, mounted the softs, was the fastest in the second free practice session of the Monaco GP, proving that the RB19 cannot he has no intention of withdrawing from the fight for pole position.

The two-times world champion interrupted the supremacy of Ferrari which immediately put two SF-23s behind the flagship single-seater from Milton Keynes, given that the “citizens” specialist, Sergio Perez, did not find a good flying lap and he only got stuck in seventh position with a setup that didn’t satisfy him with the softer compound.

The Scuderia was the only one to start the session with the hard tyre: Carlos Sainz found an excellent pace, revealing the red’s good adaptation with all three compounds that Pirelli has brought to the Principality (C3, C4, C5). Leclerc suffered a bit in setting up and after a series of adjustments he found an excellent performance: Charles arrived 56 thousandths behind Red Bull with a tire that was already quite worn out, a sign that in Maranello they have found a good base Work.

Carlos Sainz is third with 1’12″569 just a tenth from Max: the Spaniard was very fast throughout the day. Too bad he crashed at the exit of the second swimming pool, after touching the rail with the front right entrance. The steering arm broke and the redhead out of control crumpled with the front to the barrier. Nothing serious, but it is an accident that can take away some confidence. Ferrari looks optimistically to the rest of the weekend, even if Red Bull also showed its credentials on a track that didn’t seem suitable for the RB19.

Fernando Alonso leaves a tenth to the reds: the Spaniard confirms that the Aston Martin is to be feared, because the Asturian is very energetic and the car is truly fantastic on slow tracks. Fernando has often complained about the traffic encountered and the lack of respect among the drivers when they are on the opening lap. There is only one competitive “verdona”, because that of Lance Stroll does not enter the ten and pays half a second to his teammate.

The surprise of the session is McLaren with Lando Norris: the Englishman, who started the second session late, managed to capture an excellent 1’12″906, 54 thousandths better than the revised and corrected Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. of the new W14 has certainly improved, but the gap of half a second from Verstappen is perhaps greater than what BRackley could have thought.George Russell still struggling with unsolved problems, although the technicians have brought the setup closer to the one chosen by Lewis.

Positive performance by Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo: the Finn seems to have woken up and eighth place repays him for his recent disappointments. More in the shade Guanyu Zhou only 13th with the twin C43. The two Alpines are from the center of the grid: Pierre Gasly is ninth ahead of Esteban Ocon. He expected more from a car that has brought many updates to the Principality.

Kevin Magnusse is 14th with the Haas, just ahead of the German Hulkenberg who was able to see the perfect repair after this morning’s hit. The AlphaTauri does not excel on the Monte Carlo toboggan lanes: Yuki Tsunoda (fined for speeding in the pit lane) is 16th, just 22 thousandths faster than Nyck De Vries: the Frisian is satisfied with being the best rookie, keeping behind Oscar Piastri with McLaren by just 10 thousandths.

Alexander Albon is 19th in the Williams that the mechanics repaired after the crash at the end of FP1: the FW45 was ready only ten minutes from the end and the Anglo-Thai was good at overtaking Logan Sargeant in just a few laps session did it all. Bad sign for the American not at ease, just like in Miami…