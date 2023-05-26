Carlos Sainz plays his first chip in Monte Carlo: the Spaniard was the fastest in the first free practice session of the Monaco GP with a time of 1’13″372 obtained on medium tyres. Ferrari starts the weekend in the Principality in the better, given that the red without major changes was 1.2 faster than last year’s FP1. The Maranello team ran for victory in the words of an unusually optimistic Fred Vasseur and Sainz immediately gave an answer to the expectations of the Cavallino fans.

The Madrid driver emerged because the landlord, Charles Leclerc, ended up in traffic on his good lap and the Monegasque finished the session only in fifth place with a gap of seven tenths from his teammate. It must be said that there are many drivers who take the ideal line even when they are on the preparation lap: it is a bad habit, very dangerous, which the FIA ​​must not allow if you don’t want to take unnecessary risks.

Ferrari immediately seems to be on the ball, given that Sainz left his compatriot Fernando Alonso at 338 thousandths. The Iberian with the Aston Martin easily reached 1’13″710, making him the second driver capable of going under the 1’14” wall. The “verdona” seems to adapt perfectly to the narrow streets of the Principality, while the SF-23 seemed rather a dancer in the rear.

The AMR23 wants to be the protagonist in this appointment, because all the others are very far away: Lewis Hamilton took the third time with the new W14 equipped with redesigned bellies and suspension. The Englishman set his time (1’14″035) ahead of the competition, with a track that was improving lap by lap. Mercedes surprised because the seven-time world champion was leading the table at the end of his attempt The Black Arrow seems to have gone in the right direction with Lewis, while George Russell hasn’t found the right feeling.

The Englishman finished 15th with a softer setup that didn’t adapt to the bumps on the track, but the second that separates George from Hamilton shows that the road taken on his car was wrong.

And the Red Bulls? The best set is that of Sergio Perez only fourth with a gap of 666 thousandths from Ferrari. Way too much. But the alarm bell was rang by Max Verstappen who complained throughout the session, arguing that the set-up with which the RB19 was designed is not suitable for Monte Carlo.

Max got very agitated over the radio, deeming the car undrivable, and in a couple of situations he risked losing it and putting it in the wall. The world champion is sixth, almost nine tenths off the leader: the RB19, dominant in all the races, seems to be in trouble in Monaco, but we wouldn’t want to be his technicians in the briefing that will precede the afternoon session.

After the Dutchman, there is another hole in the times table: Lando Norris with the McLaren in the triple crown color scheme is seventh but more than a second behind. That seems to be the limit of the MCL60, but the Englishman can be satisfied with having trimmed seven tenths off his teammate, the rookie Oscar Piastri 17th, immediately behind the best rookie that Nyck De Vries with the AlphaTauri, while Logan Sargeant with the Williams he finished 18th. It wasn’t a great day for the team led by James Vowles: the American rubbed the guards and could have damaged the transmission.

Worse went four minutes from the end to Alexander Albon who crashed his FW45 at the exit of Saint Devote: the Anglo-Thai lost the car in oversteer and doing the pendulum he hit hard first with the rear wheel and then the front . The red flag was inevitable to remove the single-seater from a very dangerous point. Albon hit his knee against a rib: nothing serious, he just felt the effects of the blow. It’s a shame because he had climbed up to a very honorable tenth position before switching to the hard tyres.

The red flag also for the strip at the entrance to the harbor chicane where Nico Hulkenberg dechapped a tire: after a couple of spins, the German set off again towards the pits, but debris remained on the asphalt and the race direction interrupted the session for the first time. He doesn’t surprise his him last time because he hasn’t shot anymore.

Lance Stroll disappointing with the second Aston Martin: the Canadian is nno but leaves six tenths to captain Alonso. Way too much. He is preceded by Esteban Ocon with the best Alpine, while Pierre Gasly seemed to be in difficulty only 15th with the other A523.

Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo remained outside the top 10 while the Chinese Zhou is even penultimate: the Finn preceded Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).