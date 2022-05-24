After the bitter disappointment of the Spanish GP there Ferrari has the opportunity to redeem himself in the prestigious setting of Montecarlo. Sunday May 29 the 2022 Formula 1 calendar includes the historic Monaco GP, the seventh round of the season.

On the way home Charles Leclerc aims to erase the disappointment for the breakdown of the Power Unit in Spain, he arrives at the worst moment of the race, that is when he was dominating the GP and his rival Max Verstappen he was in deep trouble. The retirement of Ferrari then completely upset the race, with Red Bull doing it in the end shotgun and moved to the top of the world rankings.

Leclerc and Ferrari looking for redemption in Monte Carlo after the retirement of Spain

In 2021 the Ferrari driver conquered the pole but then he failed to compete in the Monaco GP for one left drive shaft problemdamaged in aaccident in qualifying after.

The Monaco GP 2022 therefore promises to be very interesting and is visible on TV in direct up Sky and streaming on Now while on TV8 the deferred qualifications and the race are broadcast.

Monaco F1 GP 2022 Sky, Now and TV8 times

Friday 27 May 2022 (FREE PRACTICE)

14.00-15.00: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

17.00-18.00: Free Practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 28 May 2022 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

13.00-14.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 HD)

16.00-17.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18.30 on TV8)

Sunday 29 May 2022 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18.00 on TV8)

The curve of the Grand Hotel Hairpin on the Monte Carlo circuit

F1 Gp Monaco 2022 on the Monte Carlo track

The Monte Carlo track, which was created in 1929represents the history of Formula 1. The track is located in the streets of the Principality and is long 3,337 km. Given its conformation it is also one of the more fascinating tracks and difficult throughout the World Cup, much loved by great champions.

Spectacular photo of the Monte Carlo circuit in the swimming pool area

The Monaco race therefore always gives great emotions, with the accident danger always present at every turn.

The single-seaters touch the guard rail and the slightest mistake can cost you dearly, as happened in 2021 to Leclerc who after having conquered the pole crashed, compromising the integrity of the car for the race.

Formula 1 Montecarlo circuit map

Monaco is also full of curves and overtaking is very difficult. For this reason, the single-seaters adopt a special set-up with high downforce to maximize grip at low speeds, with grip guaranteed mechanically by the tires and aerodynamically by the load.

A ride on the Monte Carlo track with Michael Schumacher

The absolute track record is 1’10 “166set by Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes in 2019 qualifying. The Englishman also holds the time trial the fastest time in the race (1’12 ″ 909).

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

F1 2022 calendar

F1 2022 Drivers and Constructors standings

LIVE F1 times

New single-seaters with ground effect

NEWS F1 2022

What do you think about the F1 season? Take a leap on theFORUM!

The article F1 Monaco 2022, live Sky TV schedules, Now and deferred TV8 comes from NEWSAUTO.it.

#Monaco #live #Sky #delayed #TV8 #schedules