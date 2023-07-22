He signed the ninth pole position at the Hungaroring and set a new F1 record: Lewis Hamilton took pole starts to 104, writing another legendary page in his history. The Englishman hadn’t tasted the joy of sprinting in front of everyone since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP and Lewis was able in the second run of Q3 to build a perfect lap that literally blew up the Magyar crowd.

Hamilton finished in 1’16″609 on the soft tires and left Max Verstappen just three thousandths behind, practically nothing. A breath that is worth the 137th pole for Mercedes. The seven-times world champion arrived at parc fermé without a voice because he let off steam screaming with satisfaction over the radio. All the credit goes to this champion, because the car is anything but exciting (George Russell is only 18th on the grid…), so much so that he took home the pole despite not being the fastest in any of the three sections of the Hungarian track.

The new qualifying format with the imposed compounds (hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3) showed a certain unpredictability that still needs to be evaluated after this first experiment: the show was electrifying, it deserves to be reviewed.

Max Verstappen had a funeral face for second place: he himself said he had to do more with a Red Bull. The Dutchman paid three thousandths with a RB19 that wasn’t as balanced as always. Obviously the new aerodynamic package needs to be fine-tuned, but the world champion must be annoyed for having interrupted the sequence of consecutive pole positions. In the face of those who don’t look at records.

Red Bull, however, showed a convincing race pace in the long run and Mercedes shouldn’t be the big threat in the race: Max’s problems could come from the two McLarens who are also competitive on a slow track, a sign that they have found a performance threshold that allows Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to be on the second row. The Englishman was also sulking after a failed pole by 85 thousandths, while his Australian companion is almost three tenths behind.

The MCL60 is the surprise of the moment, just as Alfa Romeo was surprised by placing Guanyu Zhou in fifth position and Valtteri Bottas seventh. The C43 has revealed an unexpected adaptability to the Magyar track, but we know that in Hinwil they are good at emerging when the mechanics count.

Between the two cars of the “Biscione” is Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque did what he could with a suffering redhead. The SF-23 did not adapt to these qualifying: the team did not have good tire management and it showed. This trip was supposed to be a great opportunity to relaunch the Cavallino and, instead, another bitterness has arrived because the gap of more than three tenths from Mercedes is heavy.

Fernando Alonso is eighth with Aston Martin: the decline of the “verdona” continues and the Spaniard did his best with what he had available. Sergio Perez managed to get back to Q3 after five GPs: this is a positive sign for the Mexican, but he took almost half a second from the lead on a short track. The tension remains high.

Nico Hulkenberg is the hero of Haas: the German takes the VF-23 into Q3, confirming his extraordinary ability in the flying lap. Four Ferrari engines in the top ten, just like the Mercedes ones…

Carlos Sainz clamorously remains out of the top 10 who fails to exploit the medium tire as he should: it is true that he is excluded from Q3 by 2 thousandths, but the Spaniard with a Ferrari should not have missed his goal, although the SF-23 suffered from the wind and the yellow tires with which he never adapted. Carlos shows a nervousness that he can’t hide. Leclerc had complained in Q1 that he had been partially closed by his teammate while the Madrilenian was on the cool-down lap.

The two Alpines didn’t impress with Esteban Ocon 12th and Pierre Gasly 15th: the latter had a time canceled for exceeding a track limit. He would have started a little further up the grid but still wouldn’t have made it into Q3.

Daniel Ricciardo on his return to F1 with AlphaTauri does his part: the Australian puts the AT04 in 13th place, doing better than Tsunoda. That’s enough for him to get started. Lance Stroll disappoints with the Aston Martin: the Canadian suffers the involution of the “green” and it shows. The AMR21 is no longer the brilliant single-seater of the first part of the season.

Alexander Albon failed to overcome the pitfall of Q1 in which it was mandatory to use hard tires: the Anglo-Thai driver exaggerated with the track limits and had his best time with Williams canceled. Albon was out by 11 thousandths, while he had the potential to take the FW45 further forward.

The same goes for Yuki Tsunoda who was just two thousandths slower than Albon with the AlphaTauri. Bad, very bad even George Russell with the Mercedes: the Englishman was a victim of traffic because while he was completing the launch lap he let himself be overtaken by various cars which then created traffic for him. George complained to the team over the radio because he was sent out late, preventing him from doing two consecutive flying laps. Russell did not manage the situation in the best possible way and pays heavily for the lack of concentration in the decisive moment.

Disappoints Kevin Magnussen 19th with the Haas in front of Logan Sargeant: the American has seen two good laps removed. He too exaggerated in turn 5 and paid for it.