Gian Carlo Minardi, president of Formula Imola, the company that manages Enzo and Dino Ferrari is happy: the Scuderia with the excellent Charles Leclerc has set out to hunt down the two Red Bulls with an SF-23 which finally showed , what can be his potential, after a very difficult start to the season. In the Azerbaijan GP, ​​the redhead took home two podiums with the Monegasque, second in the Sprint and third in the Sunday GP…

“I’m happy to have seen a sharp growth in Ferrari this week: Charles Leclerc’s double pole position and two podiums in Baku are an excellent sign of recovery after a troubled start to the season. A sign that the month without racing was well spent in Maranello to make the car grow: this was especially noticeable when, in the final part of the race, with the tank empty, the Reds lapped on the times of the Red Bull, battling with the winner Perez and Verstappen for fastest lap. This battle was beautiful as it saw 4-5 riders fight with the stopwatch to snatch the fastest lap in the race”.

Gian Carlo Minardi, president of Formula Imola Photo by: Julia Brancher

Minardi reserves sweet words for Ferrari, but never misses an opportunity to make an appointment with the fans for the Emilia Romagna GP, promising that this year the spectators will find a facility ready to welcome the fans…

“We spent the month in Imola that Ferrari needed to grow, making the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit as accessible and comfortable as possible, which from 19 to 21 May will host the Qatar Airways Made in Italy Grand Prix and of Emilia-Romagna. To meet the needs of fans we have set up six additional grandstands and other news will be announced shortly. The city and racetrack are ready to welcome the many motorsport fans who will certainly have appreciated the hard-fought race in Baku”.