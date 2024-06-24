On July 3, Mick Schumacher will have the great opportunity to return to Formula 1. The 25-year-old German will complete a day of testing in an A522 from the 2022 season on the Wednesday before Silverstone in Le Castellet and will have the opportunity to demonstrate his talent to try to secure a seat in the Circus.

Alpine is currently testing the market to form its future driver duo. The new consultant Flavio Briatore seems to have clear ideas on one point. Gasly is doing his job “well”, he said in an interview with Canal + in Barcelona, ​​and: “Maybe we will partner him with a young driver. Or even an older one.”

This seems to sound like a confirmation for Gasly, but it remains to be seen who could be alongside him in the second car of the Enstone team.

And Schumacher won’t be the only one to take to the track with the A522 at Le Castellet. In fact, the participation of the reserve Jack Doohan, a 21-year-old Australian who is known above all for being the son of the motorcycling legend Mick, is also expected.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, talks to Mick Schumacher, reserve driver, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Alpine engineers know Doohan very well, and he regularly works on the simulator. So if Schumacher wants to have a serious chance of earning his seat, he will have to try to be faster than the talented Australian.

However, it is not a given that the number one candidate will emerge from the outcome of this test which will take place in France. According to the latest rumors collected by Motorsport.com, in fact, Alpine would also have entered the race for Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard is leaving Ferrari and, after having been courted for a long time by Audi (which in the meantime has had contact with Red Bull to understand if Liam Lawson can be released), he seems to be headed towards Williams, which would be the only willing to offer him just one year of contract, immediately putting him back on the market in view of the regulatory change in 2026.

In Barcelona, ​​however, there would have been contact between its management and the CEO of Renault, Luca De Meo, at which Briatore was also present.