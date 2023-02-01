The collaborative relationship between Mercedes and McLaren continues, not only as regards the Power Unit, but also the drivers. In fact, the two teams will also share Mick Schumacher in the reserve role, with the Woking team which will be able to request his intervention if necessary.

The former Haas driver, with two seasons in Formula 1 under his belt, joined the Silver Arrows at the end of 2022 in the role of reserve and simulator driver after failing to secure a full-time seat for the new season, with the American team preferring Nico Hulkenberg to him.

In the past, the two teams had already shared Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck De Vries, then Mercedes reserves, but, with the Belgian’s farewell to Aston Martin and the Dutchman’s move to AlphaTauri, it became necessary to find another driver. experience that could be available for emergencies, already knowing the dynamics and settings of the Mercedes Power Unit.

It is almost the closing of a circle for Schumacher: Andrea Stella, McLaren’s new Team Principal as of this year, had previously worked closely with Mick’s father, seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, as Of Performance Engineer.

The German has already traveled to Woking in the last few days, where he completed the procedures for the seat of the new MCL37, which will be presented on 13 February in the McLaren Techonolgy Center theatre.

Mick Schumacher during the seat scramble at Woking.

Announcing the news, McLaren welcomed the young German into the family: “McLaren will be able to use Mick Schumacher as reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our agreement with Mercedes. Welcome to the family, Mick”.