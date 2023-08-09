On a very rare occasion, the German’s Ferrari F2001b, winner of the 2002 Australian Grand Prix, will be available for purchase with Sotheby’s Sealed.

Chassis 215 is one of the very few in F1 to have never finished off the podium during its racing career, providing an outstanding opportunity to purchase an exceptional machine of the modern era.

One of Schumacher’s most recent F1 Ferraris to be sold, an F2003-GA, fetched $14.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction last year, doubling the previous record for an F1 when one of his F2001s fetched $7.5 million in 2017.

Car of Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001b Chassis No 215 Photo by: Jeremy Cliff

Schumacher used the F2001B for the first two grands prix of the 2002 season and then declared: “We would like to use the new car as soon as possible, but only if it is better than this one and reliable”.

The German raced with it at the start of the 2002 season and won the Australian GP, ​​an event memorable for the accident at the first corner in which brother Ralf’s Williams-BMW flew into the air above Michael’s teammate, Rubens Barrichello.

In an incident-packed race, Schumacher slipped to fourth, but moved up to third by passing Juan Pablo Montoya (Williams) when the Colombian ran wide after a safety car restart and then inherited second place when the Renault of Jarno Trulli spun.

Leader David Coulthard (McLaren) retired on the second restart, with Montoya back into the lead ahead of Schumacher. Shortly thereafter, MIchael re-passed Montoya with a great move on the outside of turn 2. From there he pulled away to win by an 18″6 lead over the Colombian.

This was the first of 11 races Schumacher would win, clinching his fifth Formula 1 World Championship that year.

“I didn’t think we could win here,” Schumacher said after the race. “But things change quickly and I expect the next race to be much more closely contested.”

Ferrari team principal Jean Todt recalls this fantastic era of F1 dominance and, in particular, his passion for collaborating with Schumacher in this video:

Michael then drove this car to third place from pole position at Sepang, Malaysia after a controversial collision with Montoya which broke his front wing. After making a pit stop at the end of lap one, Schumacher staged an epic comeback from 21st to the podium, passing BAR-Honda’s Jenson Button.

“It was an exciting race,” Schumacher said. “Regarding the crash, perhaps Juan could have given me more space, but he chose not to and we touched. Racing is like that. It was just a small contact, but I had to come into the pits to change the ‘front wing’.

“I decided to push to the end and if I didn’t, I probably wouldn’t have caught Button, who obviously had a problem. We brought the old car for the first two races and didn’t expect to have so many points in the standings.” .

The F2001B is equipped with a three-litre Tipo 050 V10 engine, designed by Gilles Simon, capable of producing nearly 900 bhp at 18,500 rpm, and a seven-speed electro-hydraulic sequential gearbox. The weight is only 600 kg.

Car of Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001b Chassis No 215 Photo by: Jeremy Cliff

Among the most desirable Grand Prix cars of the modern era in existence, the Ferrari 2001B Chassis 215 will be available to purchase, along with the second of only five Zagato-bodied 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta “Tour de France” at auction separate online.

Both cars will be on display at RM Sotheby’s main auction in Monterey from 16 to 19 August and the F2001B will be open to bidding on Sotheby’s Sealed platform from 16 August 21.00 to 19 August 21.00.