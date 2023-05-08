F1 Miami, the classification of the race
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Turns
|Posting/Withdrawal
|GpV
|1
|m. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|57
|1:27:38.241
|1:29,708
|2
|St. Perez
|Red Bull
|57
|+5.384
|3
|f. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|57
|+26.305
|4
|g. Russell
|Mercedes
|57
|+33.229
|5
|c. Sainz
|Ferrari
|57
|+42.511
|6
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|57
|+51.249
|7
|c. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|57
|+52.988
|8
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|57
|+55.670
|9
|AND. Or with
|Alpine
|57
|+58.123
|10
|k. Magnussen
|Haas
|57
|+1:02.945
|11
|Y. Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|57
|+1:04.309
|12
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|57
|+1:04.754
|13
|v. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|57
|+1:11,637
|14
|TO. Albon
|Williams
|57
|+1:12,861
|15
|No. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|57
|+1:14,950
|16
|g. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|57
|+1:18,440
|17
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|57
|+1:27.717
|18
|No. de Vries
|Alpha Tauri
|57
|+1:28.949
|19
|OR. Plates
|McLaren
|56
|+1 turn
|20
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|56
|+1 turn
F1 Miami, the race report
The strongest, on the much stronger car: even starting from ninth place due to an unfortunate qualifying, Max Verstappen dominates the Miami Grand Prix and beats teammate Sergio Perez, who started from pole position. The race of the world champion was sumptuous, as he managed not to waste time in overtaking and then set a race pace that was unattainable even for the Mexican. Amazing how Verstappen manages to make the hard rubber last for 46 laps, with times at the end of the stint comparable to those of Perez, who however has already stopped and is therefore on fresher tyres. After the pit stop, Super Max has a medium tire and gets back on track just 1″8 behind his teammate: it’s clear that it’s only a matter of time, and in fact the overtaking comes within two laps thanks also to the DRS.
Complete the podium for the fourth time in five GPs Fernando Alonsoas usual constant and solid, theonly certainty this year outside of Red Bull. Spaniard precedes George Russell and Carlos Sainz, hit by a five-second penalty for excess speed in the pit lane: the Ferrari driver was however overtaken on the track by the Mercedes driver and in general paid for the unsatisfactory performance of the SF-23 with the hard compound. Tire vibration problems, but also pace problems for the Red: Charles’ seventh place also proves it Leclerc, unable to overtake Kevin Magnussen for more than half the race and also overtaken in the final by Lewis Hamilton, who started 13th. Unlike Sainz, the #16 goes better with hard rubber, confirming how enigmatic the behavior of the SF-23 is in the race.
Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Magnussen himself also scored points in a rather boring race, enlivened only by overtaking with the DRS open and by Verstappen’s comeback. Comeback to be noted but largely predictable.
Live coverage of the Miami race
You can relive the Miami race through our LIVE.
Future appointments
Formula 1 is back on track on the weekend of May 21st. After a Sunday break, also due to the intercontinental journey from Miami, the Circus will face the first hat-trick of the season: Imola, Monte-Carlo and Barcelona all in one go, for a triptych made of history, charm and glamour. Next weekend will therefore be exclusively dedicated to the MotoGP, which is engaged in the fifth weekend of the World Championship at Le Mans.
