pos. Pilot Team Turns Posting/Withdrawal GpV 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 57 1:27:38.241 1:29,708 2 St. Perez Red Bull 57 +5.384 3 f. Alonso Aston Martin 57 +26.305 4 g. Russell Mercedes 57 +33.229 5 c. Sainz Ferrari 57 +42.511 6 L. Hamilton Mercedes 57 +51.249 7 c. Leclerc Ferrari 57 +52.988 8 P. Gasly Alpine 57 +55.670 9 AND. Or with Alpine 57 +58.123 10 k. Magnussen Haas 57 +1:02.945 11 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 57 +1:04.309 12 L. Stroll Aston Martin 57 +1:04.754 13 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 +1:11,637 14 TO. Albon Williams 57 +1:12,861 15 No. Hulkenberg Haas 57 +1:14,950 16 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 57 +1:18,440 17 L. Norris McLaren 57 +1:27.717 18 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 57 +1:28.949 19 OR. Plates McLaren 56 +1 turn 20 L. Sargeant Williams 56 +1 turn

The strongest, on the much stronger car: even starting from ninth place due to an unfortunate qualifying, Max Verstappen dominates the Miami Grand Prix and beats teammate Sergio Perez, who started from pole position. The race of the world champion was sumptuous, as he managed not to waste time in overtaking and then set a race pace that was unattainable even for the Mexican. Amazing how Verstappen manages to make the hard rubber last for 46 laps, with times at the end of the stint comparable to those of Perez, who however has already stopped and is therefore on fresher tyres. After the pit stop, Super Max has a medium tire and gets back on track just 1″8 behind his teammate: it’s clear that it’s only a matter of time, and in fact the overtaking comes within two laps thanks also to the DRS.

Complete the podium for the fourth time in five GPs Fernando Alonsoas usual constant and solid, theonly certainty this year outside of Red Bull. Spaniard precedes George Russell and Carlos Sainz, hit by a five-second penalty for excess speed in the pit lane: the Ferrari driver was however overtaken on the track by the Mercedes driver and in general paid for the unsatisfactory performance of the SF-23 with the hard compound. Tire vibration problems, but also pace problems for the Red: Charles’ seventh place also proves it Leclerc, unable to overtake Kevin Magnussen for more than half the race and also overtaken in the final by Lewis Hamilton, who started 13th. Unlike Sainz, the #16 goes better with hard rubber, confirming how enigmatic the behavior of the SF-23 is in the race.

Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Magnussen himself also scored points in a rather boring race, enlivened only by overtaking with the DRS open and by Verstappen’s comeback. Comeback to be noted but largely predictable.

Formula 1 is back on track on the weekend of May 21st. After a Sunday break, also due to the intercontinental journey from Miami, the Circus will face the first hat-trick of the season: Imola, Monte-Carlo and Barcelona all in one go, for a triptych made of history, charm and glamour. Next weekend will therefore be exclusively dedicated to the MotoGP, which is engaged in the fifth weekend of the World Championship at Le Mans.