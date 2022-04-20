There are just under three weeks to go until the Grand Prix of You love me and the expectation is growing for the return of Formula 1 to Florida. As can also be seen from Sergio Perez’s ‘test’, most has been done, asphalting, ‘walls’ and other minor works are missing: in short, a completely different situation compared to the last time Formula 1 explored a new circuit (Jeddah), where the preparations ended a few hours after free practice.

The organizers of the Grand Prix added that the track is 95% ready: “We are in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first Formula 1 race in MiamiSaid Richard Cregan, chief executive of the race. “We are happy with the progress we have made, we are now at 95% and it is a huge credit to the hard work of the Miami team, always in close contact with Formula 1 and the FIA ​​to complete this circuit in a short time. We have tried to create a track that the riders love to race on, we are looking forward to the first weekend in May. In my experience, I’ve never seen so much effort in perfecting the track surface like we did in Miami. Everything went exactly according to the initial plans, we did a terrific job“.