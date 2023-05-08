Five races that seem to have lasted a season, but enough to show that the RB19 is destined to become one of the most dominant cars in the history of Formula 1. Luckily for the public, Perez is proving to be the most uncomfortable teammate Verstappen has had since Ricciardo’s time, although Sundays like the one in Florida make it really difficult to hope for a world championship fight until the end. For a Formula 1 that is increasingly disconnected between the leaders and the rest of the class, there is another unpredictable and entertaining one among the pursuers, where Aston Martin and Alpine respond to direct rivals played by Ferrari and McLaren, simply drifting in a complex Miami Grand Prix for everyone.

Red Bull’s biggest opponent

Perez tried to take advantage of Verstappen’s mistake on Saturday, the only one on an otherwise perfect weekend. However, as always happens when it comes to managing the tyres, the Dutchman was head and shoulders above everyone else, with a terribly effective and at the same time docile driving style for the tyres. There are two sectors in which the world champion made the difference. Verstappen refrained from pushing in the first sector whose fast corners subjected the tires to greater stress, managing to make them last longer. Like a year ago though, it is in the tortuous and slow central sector that Max systematically gained two tenths on his team mate, in a less severe section for the front tyres. The result was a pace on hard tires equivalent to that of Perez, who however was on tires almost 20 laps fresher.

It could be said that the strategy of starting on the medium tire didn’t help Checo to resist his teammate, given that at the various levels of classification, those who started on the hard tires and stopped later benefited from it. Perez tried to extend the life of his yellows in the first stint, only starting to push when Verstappen got close to Sainz’s Ferrari. However, looking at the performance of the entire weekend, the world champion was consistently more incisive than the Mexican. What is certain is that neither of the two drivers is holding back in this fight which does not make Red Bull happy, whose biggest opponent is itself. While not sportingly desirable in fact, the more the Milton Keynes team kills the championship, the more it is probable that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 will get to put the regulations to curb its superiority. The concern of the organizers is not so much for the current championship, but for the two years to come.

Silent Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso gives the Silverstone team the fourth podium in five races, while Lance Stroll closes out of the points. The strong difference in performance between the two drivers costs important points to Aston Martin, which at this stage of the season would have the potential to build a safety buffer over its rivals in the standings, in anticipation of possible future leaps forward by Ferrari and Mercedes. The impression, however, is that also important updates are coming to the AMR23. So far Aston Martin has been strangely silent on the development front, without bringing any particular innovations contrary to what has been done in recent seasons. There is a good chance that important changes are in the works at Silverstone, which could arrive between Imola and Barcelona in an attempt to get closer to the unreachable Red Bulls.

Mercedes and Ferrari: a matter of windows

The rain that fell during the night was good for Toto Wolff’s team. Mercedes had suffered from the heat on Saturday, but track temperatures were lower in the race: 35°C against 43°C in qualifying. Also between Friday and Saturday the W14 had not improved its performance when the track was rubberised to the same extent as the opponents, but the water that fell on Sunday morning washed the tires off the trajectory, resetting the track. The changing conditions have allowed Mercedes to hit that window of use missed on Saturday, an event which always corresponds to big leaps in performance.

Ferrari proceeds to reverse, forcing to take back the good commented after the stage in Baku. Miami is a more complete track, a mix of slow and fast hinds and long straights, where it was normal that the gaps in the project would come to the surface. The SF-23 continues to suffer from race pace and high-speed cargo corners, as already seen in Jeddah, although part of the reasons are to be found in the suspension mechanics rather than in the aerodynamics. Leclerc’s analysis at the end of the race was stark: understeer, narrow operating window and great inconstancy in the times. The two drivers showed flashes of discrete performance, a sign of a car that repeatedly went in and out of the optimal window, but also of a nervous and difficult car to drive repetitively.

Added to this are the many rebounds suffered by the red bike in the bends of the first sector, apparently not due to porpoising, but to a poor stabilization by the suspensions. It would be wrong to point the finger at the new fund, the goodness of which is in fact inexcusable when the structure is not up to par. The big balance will be drawn after Barcelona, ​​where Sainz anticipated that the updates will change the direction of the car.

Haas, like a win

Kevin Magnussen’s tenth place has the flavor of a victory for Haas, extraordinarily seventh in the World Championship. There has been a lot of talk about the new fund, the changes to which however have been minimal and around which the doubt remains as to whether or not it was used in the race. Undisputed honor instead al work done on the trim, decidedly incisive in a weekend that is difficult for everyone to interpret. Haas closes in Miami after two o’clock Alpinedefinitely a different team compared to the one seen in Baku, damaged by the drawbacks in practice.

Alpine hangs up in the standings McLaren, which reassembles itself in Florida after the exhilarating Grand Prix in Azerbaijan, aware of the enormous work still to be done, above all on aerodynamic efficiency. The Miami race in general saw many reversals in the face compared to the Baku stage, a sign of a very compact group where 1-2 tenths found from the set-up can make the difference. “We used to have a front, center and back group. Now the latter is no longer there”. Zak Brown’s words at the press conference sum up all the contradictions of a Formula 1 unrelated in the top positions, but terribly balanced in the fight for the points zone.