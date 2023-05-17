Miami, a different F1 for a different audience

The Miami show seems to have appealed only to the top of Formula 1 and spectators on site. The television audience, at least that of the “old guard”, struggles to digest languages ​​and scenes which instead for other sports – such as NBA basketball – are the custom.

After all, this is one of the secrets of Formula 1’s success: meeting the tastes of the public, especially those who have paid for the ticket to enjoy a 360° show. Precisely for this reason, it seems very difficult that a pre-race like the one in Miami can also be reproduced in the European rounds, simply because the Old Continent public has a different mentality and a much more analytical approach to Formula 1. In fact, the intentions of the Circus is to re-propose the pre-Grand Prix show on other occasions: suspected series could be Las Vegas and Austin, as well as other North and Central American stages such as Montreal and Mexico City.

Horner’s words

“If this ceremony is a boon for Formula 1, fine. For me, the important thing is the two hours that pass from when the lights go outcommented Red Bull team principal Chris Horner. “We are obviously in a different market. You may notice that some pilots seem a little self-conscious. But if it’s about embracing a new audience, then it’s up to the promoter. I think there are many experiments going on. This is a new market, American sport is different. There will be no such scenes at Silverstone: they are different things for different markets. And of course you can understand that Liberty Media and the promoters are exploring different things because they are in competition with other sports. But I think it’s about finding a right and appropriate balance“.

The pilots on the show

As far as the riders’ opinion is concerned, the vast majority consider the pre-race show a waste of time, useless and even harmful, because it risks altering concentration in view of the race as it is offered less than half an hour from the start. The one exception was Lewis Hamilton, who called the show “very nice“, since it allows Formula 1 to “grow, evolve and not just do the same things as always“.